Apple Delays iOS 17's AirPlay in Hotel Room Feature Until 2024
Apple today updated the iOS 17 page on its website to indicate that its AirPlay feature for hotel room TVs has been delayed until next year.
Apple originally said the feature was "coming later this year," but it now says it will be "coming in an update in 2024." Apple did not provide a more specific timeframe, but it should be added in an iOS 17 update in the first half of next year.
The feature will allow iPhone users to scan a QR code on their hotel room TV to establish an AirPlay connection, allowing them to wirelessly stream videos, photos, and music from their iPhone to the TV. Google already offers a similar feature on some hotel TVs, allowing guests to stream content from their smartphone via Chromecast.
Apple in June said Holiday Inn owner IHG Hotels & Resorts would be one of the first hotel companies to adopt the feature, while LG announced that it would be one of the first hotel room TV manufacturers to support the feature.
Top Rated Comments
Apple assumes big time that entire industries will integrate with them quickly and it’s almost never the case.
If I need Airplay in a hotel I'm bringing an Apple TV and an HDMI cable.
[LIST=1]
* will the connection be wifi direct? It'll have to be, to be secure. You don't want TVs on the guest-accessible network.
* will the TV also be connected to an internal hotel network?
* what kind of telemetry/logging will be available?
* if something goes wrong, what can the front desk do about it?
If it's not wifi direct and some sort of airdrop-type thing, well, that'll be harder for the OEM to implement.
But it's a good idea. I've been to a number of hotels where someone else's crews are in Netflix etc.
But my suspicion… the management of said equipment is contracted out to a vendor and it would be up to the vendor to update the software to support this feature.