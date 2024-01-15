Next-Gen Apple Chip Technology on Track to Reach Production in 2025

by

Next-generation 2nm chip technology destined for future Apple devices is on schedule to begin production next year, DigiTimes reports.

Apple Silicon Teal Feature
TSMC chip fabrication facilities will begin installing equipment designed for 2nm chip production in April at the earliest. Apple was the first company to utilize TSMC's initial 3nm technology with the A17 Pro chip in the iPhone 15 Pro and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max, and the company is likely to follow suit with the chipmaker's 2nm chips. With production set to begin in 2025, 2nm chips are likely to make their first appearance in Apple devices soon after.

Last month, the Financial Times reported that TSMC had already demonstrated prototype 2nm chips to Apple ahead of their expected introduction in 2025. Apple is said to be closely aligned with TSMC in the race to develop and implement 2nm chip technology, which will surpass their current ‌3nm‌ chips and associated nodes in terms of transistor density, performance, and efficiency.

Today, DigiTimes added that the chip supplier is also believed to be evaluating which of its plants will be the first to produce even more advanced 1.4nm chips in 2027. The company began mass production of its enhanced ‌3nm‌ node, which is likely to appear in Apple devices for the first time later this year, in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Tags: TSMC, DigiTimes, Apple Silicon Guide

Top Rated Comments

coffeemilktea Avatar
coffeemilktea
59 minutes ago at 07:31 am
I can't wait... scrolling through Twitter and playing ad-filled mobile games are going to SO fast and snappy now. :cool:
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bradman83 Avatar
bradman83
36 minutes ago at 07:55 am

I guess that blows away any chance that the extremely mediocre upgrade to M3 (especially on the M3 Pro with its reduced performance core counts) was any sort of stopgap due to rumored low N3E yields. Sigh.
An 18% single core performance increase is hardly mediocre. Yes the Pro was hobbled by Apple’s reconfiguration of the chip to a true mid-range model (which affects multicore only) but an 18-20% year-over-year performance increase is nothing to sneeze at. The performance jump from Intel to M1 was a one-time thing. It’s going to be incremental gains from here on out barring a major microarchitectural shift.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Ivander Avatar
Ivander
15 minutes ago at 08:15 am
When the time comes I'll measure it just to make sure they don't lie.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Rychiar Avatar
Rychiar
43 minutes ago at 07:48 am
why isn’t 2 nanometer already in the Vision Pro!?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jonnysods Avatar
jonnysods
27 minutes ago at 08:03 am
Still loving my M1 Max MBP - she's a rocket. I used to switch out Macs every year or two, but I think I'm going to keep this one for 3-4 more years, its so good at what it does.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
giebe Avatar
giebe
16 minutes ago at 08:14 am

So a techie question: 2025 is 2nm, then it will be 1nm. Where does it go to then?
0.7 and 0.5nm
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 17

iOS 17.3 Coming Soon With These Two New Features for Your iPhone

Wednesday January 10, 2024 6:44 am PST by
iOS 17.3 has been in beta testing since mid-December, and the upcoming software update includes two new features for the iPhone so far. Apple seeded the third beta of iOS 17.3 this week. The update should be coming soon, with a release likely later this month. Below, we provide additional details about the new features in iOS 17.3 so far. Stolen Device Protection Earlier this year, T...
Read Full Article
iOS 17 and 18 Feature

Apple Plans to Release These 8 New iOS Features This Year

Saturday January 13, 2024 12:18 pm PST by
The calendar has turned to 2024, and there are many new iOS 17 and iOS 18 features that are expected to launch throughout the year. Below, we have recapped eight new iOS features expected in 2024, including Stolen Device Protection, collaborative Apple Music playlists, AirPlay on hotel room TVs, app sideloading in the EU, next-generation CarPlay, roadside assistance via satellite outside of...
Read Full Article
iPhone 16 Side New Action Button Emphasis Bump

iPhone 16 Leak Reveals This All-New Button

Friday January 12, 2024 12:24 pm PST by
Following the addition of the Action button on the iPhone 15 Pro models, all iPhone 16 models may feature yet another all-new button. Apple plans to add a so-called "Capture" button to all iPhone 16 models, according to pre-production information obtained by MacRumors. The button would be located below the power button on the right side of the device, where the mmWave antenna window is...
Read Full Article
Apple Watch Series 9

5 Reasons to Wait for the Next Apple Watch

Friday January 12, 2024 5:00 am PST by
Are you thinking about upgrading your Apple Watch or buying one for the first time? If your current smartwatch is doing its job just fine and it's only the idea of a good deal that's piqued your interest, it could be worth holding out until later this year when Apple unveils its latest and greatest version. There are already several rumors from reputable sources that suggest 2024 could be a...
Read Full Article43 comments
iPhone 16 Pro Left Side Feature

Apple Tweaks iPhone 16 Pro Action Button Design as Early Development Continues

Friday January 12, 2024 1:47 pm PST by
Recent iPhone 16 Pro prototypes seen by MacRumors indicate that Apple has again tweaked the design of the Action button, and now it looks much like the Action button found on the iPhone 15 Pro. Apple has been toying with the size and design of the Action button for the iPhone 16 Pro, but in the latest "Proto2" development stage, the company is sticking with a tried and true design. During...
Read Full Article150 comments
Find My AirPods Feature

Apple Clarifies How Many Items Can Be Tracked in Find My

Thursday January 11, 2024 7:25 pm PST by
Apple today confirmed that up to 32 items can be added to the Find My app on the iPhone and iPad, up from a previous limit of 16. Apple revealed this information in a support document updated today:You can add up to 32 items in Find My. In addition to AirTag and the third-party Find My network accessories in the Items tab, AirPods Max count as one item, AirPods and AirPods Pro (1st...
Read Full Article64 comments
Apple Vision Pro with battery Feature Blue Magenta

Apple Explains How to Get Ready for Vision Pro Pre-Orders Next Week

Friday January 12, 2024 6:57 am PST by
Apple today provided customers in the U.S. with some tips for pre-ordering the Vision Pro starting next Friday, January 19 at 5 a.m. Pacific Time. First, Apple says to have an iPhone or iPad with Face ID nearby. "When you order Apple Vision Pro, you'll need to scan your face with an iPhone or iPad with Face ID," wrote Apple, in an email. "This helps us determine the right size Light Seal...
Read Full Article234 comments