Next-Gen Apple Chip Technology on Track to Reach Production in 2025

Next-generation 2nm chip technology destined for future Apple devices is on schedule to begin production next year, DigiTimes reports.



TSMC chip fabrication facilities will begin installing equipment designed for 2nm chip production in April at the earliest. Apple was the first company to utilize TSMC's initial 3nm technology with the A17 Pro chip in the iPhone 15 Pro and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max, and the company is likely to follow suit with the chipmaker's 2nm chips. With production set to begin in 2025, 2nm chips are likely to make their first appearance in Apple devices soon after.

Last month, the Financial Times reported that TSMC had already demonstrated prototype 2nm chips to Apple ahead of their expected introduction in 2025. Apple is said to be closely aligned with TSMC in the race to develop and implement 2nm chip technology, which will surpass their current ‌3nm‌ chips and associated nodes in terms of transistor density, performance, and efficiency.

Today, DigiTimes added that the chip supplier is also believed to be evaluating which of its plants will be the first to produce even more advanced 1.4nm chips in 2027. The company began mass production of its enhanced ‌3nm‌ node, which is likely to appear in Apple devices for the first time later this year, in the fourth quarter of 2023.