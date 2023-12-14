Apple Chipmaker Discusses Highly Advanced 1.4nm Chips for First Time

TSMC has officially mentioned its work on 1.4nm fabrication technology that is likely destined to underpin future Apple silicon chips.



In a slide (via SemiAnalysis's Dylan Patel) from its Future of Logic panel, TSMC disclosed the official name of its 1.4nm node for the first time, "A14." The company's 1.4nm technology is expected to follow its "N2" 2nm chips.

N2 is scheduled for mass production in late 2025, to be followed by an enhanced "N2P" node in late 2026. As a result, it is unlikely that any A14 chips will arrive before 2027.

Apple was the first company to utilize TSMC's 3nm technology with the A17 Pro chip in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the company is likely to follow suit with the chipmaker's upcoming nodes. Apple's latest chip technology has historically appeared in the iPhone before making its way to the iPad and Mac lineups. With all of the latest information, here's how the iPhone's chip technology could look going forward:



iPhone XR and XS (2018): A12 Bionic (7nm, N7)

iPhone 11 lineup (2019): A13 Bionic (7nm, N7P)

iPhone 12 lineup (2020): A14 Bionic (5nm, N5)

iPhone 13 Pro (2021): A15 Bionic (5nm, N5P)

iPhone 14 Pro (2022): A16 Bionic (4nm, N4P)

iPhone 15 Pro (2023): A17 Pro (3nm, N3B)

iPhone 16 Pro (2024): "A18" (3nm, N3E)

"iPhone 17 Pro" (2025): "A19" (2nm, N2)

"iPhone 18 Pro" (2026): "A20" (2nm, N2P)

"iPhone 19 Pro" (2027): "A21" (1.4nm, A14)

The M1 series of Apple silicon chips is based on the A14 Bionic and uses TSMC's N5 node, while the M2 and M3 series use N5P and N3B, respectively. The Apple Watch's S4 and S5 chips use N7, the S6, S7, and S8 chips use N7P, and the latest S9 chip uses N4P.

Each successive TSMC node surpasses its predecessor in terms of transistor density, performance, and efficiency. Earlier this week, it emerged that TSMC had already demonstrated prototype 2nm chips to Apple ahead of their expected introduction in 2025.