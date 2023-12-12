TSMC Demos Next-Gen Chip Technology to Apple Ahead of 2025 Debut

TSMC has already demonstrated prototype 2nm chips to Apple ahead of their expected introduction in 2025, the Financial Times reports.



Apple is said to be closely aligned with TSMC in the race to develop and implement 2nm chip technology, which will surpass their current 3nm chips and associated nodes in terms of transistor density, performance, and efficiency. 2nm chips are expected to be integral in underpinning future Apple silicon chips, as well as next-generation data center and artificial intelligence technology. Test results for TSMC's "N2" 2nm prototype chips have already been showcased to Apple and several other key TSMC clients as plans for upcoming chips begin to solidify.

In a separate report, DigiTimes points out that Apple is a key player in TSMC's battle against Samsung and Intel to bring 2nm chips to market, with no sign of the close relationship between the two companies waning. Apple reportedly has no plans to reduce its ‌3nm‌ or 2nm chip orders from TSMC before 2027 at the earliest.

Apple was the first company to utilize TSMC's ‌3nm‌ technology with the A17 Pro chip in the iPhone 15 Pro and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max, and the company is likely to follow suit with the chipmaker's N2 chips. TSMC's production of 2nm chips is slated to begin in 2025, with their first appearance in Apple devices likely to follow soon after.