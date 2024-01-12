Best Apple Deals of the Week: Record Low Prices Hit AirPods Pro, Apple Watch, iPad, and More

This week's best deals include record low prices on the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C, Apple Watch Series 9, iPad, and MacBook Air. Amazon is hosting every deal listed below, and some do require you to clip an on-page coupon in order to see the discount at checkout.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
AirPods Pro
What's the deal? Take $60 off AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C
Amazon kicked off the New Year with an all-time low price on the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C, and this deal is still available to purchase this week. You can get the earbuds for $189.00, down from $249.00.
Apple Watch
What's the deal? Take up to $70 off Apple Watch models
Apple Watches have also seen solid discounts at the start of the year, and Series 9 models got even better deals this week. You can get both 41mm and 45mm GPS models of the Series 9 at all-time low prices on Amazon right now, while SE and Ultra 2 models are at solid second-best prices.
iPad deals reach up to $99 off this week, starting at $249.00 for the 9th gen iPad and rising to $349.99 for the 10th gen iPad. We're also tracking a good iPad mini deal on Amazon at $399.99 for the 64GB Wi-Fi tablet.
MacBook Air
What's the deal? Take $249 off M1 13-inch MacBook Air and M2 15-inch MacBook Air
If you're shopping for a MacBook in early 2024, the MacBook Air is the way to go. Amazon has the previous generation M1 13-inch MacBook Air at just $749.99, while the M2 15-inch MacBook Air is at a second-best price of $1,049.99 with an on-page coupon.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
