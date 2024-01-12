Apple Watch Series 9 Drops to All-Time Low Prices on Amazon, Starting at $329
The 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 9 has hit $329.00 today on Amazon, down from $399.00. This is a match of the all-time low price on the wearable, and a deal we haven't tracked since the Black Friday shopping season.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Colors on sale at this price include Pink Aluminum, Midnight Aluminum, Silver Aluminum, and Starlight Aluminum. For every color, you can get both the Sport Loop and Sport Band at this record low price, and some also have multiple band sizes available as well.
Additionally, the 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 9 is available for $359.00 on Amazon, down from $429.00. You'll find many of the same colors and band styles on sale in this larger size, but there are fewer options overall in stock right now on Amazon.
Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.
