Apple Watch Series 9 Drops to All-Time Low Prices on Amazon, Starting at $329

by

The 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 9 has hit $329.00 today on Amazon, down from $399.00. This is a match of the all-time low price on the wearable, and a deal we haven't tracked since the Black Friday shopping season.

apple watch orangeNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Colors on sale at this price include Pink Aluminum, Midnight Aluminum, Silver Aluminum, and Starlight Aluminum. For every color, you can get both the Sport Loop and Sport Band at this record low price, and some also have multiple band sizes available as well.

$70 OFF
Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm GPS) for $329.00

Additionally, the 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 9 is available for $359.00 on Amazon, down from $429.00. You'll find many of the same colors and band styles on sale in this larger size, but there are fewer options overall in stock right now on Amazon.

$70 OFF
Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm GPS) for $359.00

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

apple wallet drivers license feature

Apple Plans to Expand iPhone Driver's Licenses to These 8 U.S. States

Saturday January 6, 2024 9:34 am PST by
In 2021, Apple introduced a feature that lets residents of participating U.S. states add their driver's license or ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age. Unfortunately, states have been slow to adopt the feature since it was first announced in September 2021, with Wallet app IDs only supported in...
Read Full Article
iOS 17

iOS 17.3 Coming Soon With These Two New Features for Your iPhone

Wednesday January 10, 2024 6:44 am PST by
iOS 17.3 has been in beta testing since mid-December, and the upcoming software update includes two new features for the iPhone so far. Apple seeded the third beta of iOS 17.3 this week. The update should be coming soon, with a release likely later this month. Below, we provide additional details about the new features in iOS 17.3 so far. Stolen Device Protection Earlier this year, T...
Read Full Article
blue ipads

Amazon's New iPad Sale Has Up to $170 Off iPad Mini, iPad Air, and 9th/10th Gen iPad

Wednesday January 10, 2024 8:06 am PST by
Today we're tracking a few iPad discounts on Amazon, including the 9th and 10th generation iPad, iPad mini, and iPad Air. These deals include multiple all-time low prices on Apple's tablets, matching the prices we tracked over the holiday season. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep...
Read Full Article22 comments
M3 MacBook Air Feature

New MacBook Air Models Launching This March: 5 Features to Expect

Tuesday January 9, 2024 6:50 am PST by
The existing 15-inch MacBook Air arrived in June 2023, which is not that long ago in terms of Mac update cycles. However, Apple released the current 13-inch ‌MacBook Air back in June 2022. It is now the oldest Mac in Apple's current crop, having not been updated in over 550 days. But rumors suggest that is unlikely to be the case for much longer. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple...
Read Full Article
iOS 17

When Will iOS 17.3 Be Released?

Wednesday January 10, 2024 4:22 pm PST by
Apple is working on an iOS 17.3 update, and has seeded three betas to developers and public beta testers so far. The update isn't quite as large as the prior iOS 17.2 update in terms of new features so the testing period won't be as long, and we are expecting it to launch before the end of January. In terms of timing, a launch the week of January 22nd might make the most sense. We've had...
Read Full Article26 comments
Apple Vision Pro Dual Loop Band

Apple Vision Pro: Here's Everything You Get in the Box

Tuesday January 9, 2024 3:17 pm PST by
Apple has announced the launch date of Apple Vision Pro, its much-touted spatial computing device. The mixed reality headset starts at $3,499 and will go on sale in the U.S. on Friday, February 2, with availability in Canada and the United Kingdom expected to follow later this year. Apple has not yet revealed all the details about the device's configuration options ahead of pre-orders, which ...
Read Full Article160 comments
apple vision pro chips

Apple Vision Pro Features 16GB of RAM and Likely Up to 1TB of Storage

Tuesday January 9, 2024 9:53 am PST by
Apple's upcoming Vision Pro headset is equipped with 16GB of unified memory, according to files related to the device in Xcode 15.2. Our finding in the latest version of Apple's app development tool confirms a June 2023 report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman that said the Vision Pro would be equipped with 16GB of RAM, and that is also the same amount of memory that was included in Vision Pro...
Read Full Article128 comments
iPhone 6s MacRumors YouTube

Apple Agrees to Pay Canadian Customers Following iPhone Throttling Controversy

Sunday January 7, 2024 4:18 pm PST by
Canadians may soon be eligible to receive a payment from Apple following the company's iPhone battery throttling controversy in 2017. Apple has agreed to pay up to $14.4 million (CAD) to settle a class action lawsuit in Canada that alleged the company secretly throttled the performance of some iPhone models, and the British Columbia Supreme Court will decide whether to approve the proposed...
Read Full Article25 comments