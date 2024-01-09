Take $249 Off Apple's 15-Inch MacBook Air With Amazon's New Sale

Amazon today has a pair of discounts on both models of the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air, thanks to a few on-page coupons found on their product pages. Many of the notebooks can be delivered as soon as January 13, although some models do have delayed shipping estimates ranging into late January.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The 256GB 15-inch M2 MacBook Air is available for $1,049.99 in three colors, down from $1,299.00. There's a hefty on-page coupon worth around $152 that'll net you this second-best price, which is just about $50 higher than the previous record low price we saw over the holidays.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

For more storage, Amazon has the 512GB 15-inch M2 MacBook Air for $1,249.99 in two colors, down from $1,499.00. You'll again need to clip the on-page coupon in order to see this discount, and this is another second-best price on the MacBook Air.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.