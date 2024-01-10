Amazon's New iPad Sale Has Up to $170 Off iPad Mini, iPad Air, and 9th/10th Gen iPad

Today we're tracking a few iPad discounts on Amazon, including the 9th and 10th generation iPad, iPad mini, and iPad Air. These deals include multiple all-time low prices on Apple's tablets, matching the prices we tracked over the holiday season.

2021 iPad



Starting with the 9th generation iPad, Amazon has the 64GB Wi-Fi device for $249.00 in both Silver and Space Gray, down from $329.00. This is a good second-best price on the tablet, and the Space Gray color can be delivered as soon as January 14.

2022 iPad

Moving to the newer 10th generation iPad, Amazon has three colors of the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad available for $349.99, down from $449.00. This is an all-time low price on the 2022 iPad, and you can get the Pink model delivered as soon as January 14, while Blue and Silver have slightly delayed estimates.





iPad Air



Amazon has the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $499.99, down from $599.00. This one is available in three colors and is an overall second-best price on the tablet.

iPad mini



Finally, Amazon has nearly every model of the iPad mini 6 on sale this week, offering solid second-best prices across the board. The 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini is available for $399.99, down from $499.00, and every color but Starlight is available at this price.

