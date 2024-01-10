Amazon's New iPad Sale Has Up to $170 Off iPad Mini, iPad Air, and 9th/10th Gen iPad

Today we're tracking a few iPad discounts on Amazon, including the 9th and 10th generation iPad, iPad mini, and iPad Air. These deals include multiple all-time low prices on Apple's tablets, matching the prices we tracked over the holiday season.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
2021 iPad
Starting with the 9th generation iPad, Amazon has the 64GB Wi-Fi device for $249.00 in both Silver and Space Gray, down from $329.00. This is a good second-best price on the tablet, and the Space Gray color can be delivered as soon as January 14.
Moving to the newer 10th generation iPad, Amazon has three colors of the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad available for $349.99, down from $449.00. This is an all-time low price on the 2022 iPad, and you can get the Pink model delivered as soon as January 14, while Blue and Silver have slightly delayed estimates.
Finally, Amazon has nearly every model of the iPad mini 6 on sale this week, offering solid second-best prices across the board. The 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini is available for $399.99, down from $499.00, and every color but Starlight is available at this price.
In 2021, Apple introduced a feature that lets residents of participating U.S. states add their driver's license or ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age. Unfortunately, states have been slow to adopt the feature since it was first announced in September 2021, with Wallet app IDs only supported in...
Apple in 2020 agreed to pay up to $500 million to settle a class action lawsuit in the U.S. that accused the company of "secretly throttling" some iPhone models, and payouts finally started going out this week to individuals who submitted a claim. The website for the so-called "batterygate" settlement said payments would likely start to be distributed this January, and payouts have began on...
Apple in 2020 agreed to pay up to $500 million to settle a class action lawsuit in the U.S. that accused the company of "secretly throttling" some iPhone models, and payouts finally started going out this week to individuals who submitted a claim. MacRumors readers Ken Strand and Michael Burkhardt are among those who have received payments of $92.17 per claim from Apple. The lawsuit was...
Apple's upcoming OLED iPad Pro will start at $1,500, rising to between $1,800 and $2,000 depending on size and configuration, representing a major increase in prices compared to Apple's current equivalents. That's according to a new report on the news aggregator account "yeux1122" on the Naver blog. This is the second time a Korean source has claimed that Apple's new iPad Pros will be...
Apple today announced that the Vision Pro headset will launch in the United States on Friday, February 2. The headset will be available at all Apple Store locations in the United States, as well as via the online Apple Store. Apple CEO Tim Cook today said: The era of spatial computing has arrived. Apple Vision Pro is the most advanced consumer electronics device ever created. Its...
Canadians may soon be eligible to receive a payment from Apple following the company's iPhone battery throttling controversy in 2017. Apple has agreed to pay up to $14.4 million (CAD) to settle a class action lawsuit in Canada that alleged the company secretly throttled the performance of some iPhone models, and the British Columbia Supreme Court will decide whether to approve the proposed...
MacRumors recently received new information on Apple's 2024 iPhone lineup, including a look at prototypes of the Pro devices. We've created a series of mockups based on Apple's internal designs, and while the prototypes are not quite finalized, our images represent the clearest look yet of what we can expect from the next-generation iPhones at this point in time. Building on the curved...
Apple is on schedule to announce a series of generative AI-based tools at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman reaffirmed and expanded upon previous comments related to Apple's plans to announce a series of new tools based on generative AI at WWDC as part of iOS 18, including a revamped ...