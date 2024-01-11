AirPods Deals Include Up to $60 In Savings on AirPods Pro, AirPods 3, and AirPods 2

Amazon continues to provide steep discounts on multiple AirPods models this week, with the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C at an all-time low price and the AirPods 3 and AirPods 2 at solid second-best prices.

The newest AirPods model, the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C, is available for the record low price of $189.00 on Amazon, down from $249.00. Amazon provides an estimated delivery date of January 13 through January 16 if ordered today.

Secondly, the AirPods 3 with Lightning Charging Case have hit $149.99 on Amazon, down from $169.00. We've seen this one down about $10 cheaper in past sales, but this remains the best deal that we've tracked since the holidays.

Lastly, Amazon has the AirPods 2 for $99.00, down from $129.00. Of course, these were cheaper during the holiday shopping season, but at $99.00 they're still the cheapest model of AirPods you can get in new condition right now.

