AirPods Deals Include Up to $60 In Savings on AirPods Pro, AirPods 3, and AirPods 2
Amazon continues to provide steep discounts on multiple AirPods models this week, with the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C at an all-time low price and the AirPods 3 and AirPods 2 at solid second-best prices.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
The newest AirPods model, the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C, is available for the record low price of $189.00 on Amazon, down from $249.00. Amazon provides an estimated delivery date of January 13 through January 16 if ordered today.
Secondly, the AirPods 3 with Lightning Charging Case have hit $149.99 on Amazon, down from $169.00. We've seen this one down about $10 cheaper in past sales, but this remains the best deal that we've tracked since the holidays.
Lastly, Amazon has the AirPods 2 for $99.00, down from $129.00. Of course, these were cheaper during the holiday shopping season, but at $99.00 they're still the cheapest model of AirPods you can get in new condition right now.
Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.
