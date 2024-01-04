Miss Physical Keyboards? New 'Clicks' Accessory Adds Keys to Your iPhone

BlackBerry fans that miss having a physical keyboard on their smartphones may want to check out Clicks, a company that has developed a keyboard case that's designed for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro models.

clicks keyboard for iphone
Clicks is showing off its keyboard accessories ahead of CES, and the ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro version of its keyboard will be ready to ship out in February. The keyboard is priced at $139, with an ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ version coming in mid-March and a $159 ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max version set to release in the spring.

The Clicks Creator Keyboard is available in "BumbleBee" yellow and "London Sky" gray, and it adds a small physical keyboard to the bottom of an iPhone. Clicks says that the case design is meant to "feel like a natural extension" of the ‌iPhone‌, and the keys have been designed for ideal click resistance and feedback for fast and accurate typing.

clicks keyboard 3
The standard QWERTY keyboard features keys for activating dictation, accessing emoji, and activating shortcuts like returning to the Home screen and scrolling. At night, a built-in backlight can be turned on.

An ‌iPhone‌ connects to the keyboard via Lightning (‌iPhone 14‌ Pro) or USB-C (‌iPhone 15 Pro‌), and passthrough charging is supported. The case also supports wireless charging capabilities, though it does not have MagSafe.

The ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ version of the Clicks keyboard measures in at 188.45mm, so it is 41.85mm longer than the 146.6mm ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌. That is equivalent to 1.65 inches, so expect an ‌iPhone‌ equipped with this keyboard to be over an inch and a half longer. It's a little over 3mm wider than the ‌iPhone‌, and 2.50mm thicker. The case weighs in at 62 grams, a little under half of the 187 gram weight of the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌.

clicks keyboard gray color
Dimensions are similar for the ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max models, so the keyboards do add some considerable bulk to the ‌iPhone‌. Clicks says that the keyboard is easy to put on and remove, and while in use, it does serve as a hardware-based keyboard, so you won't see the software keyboard on the display.

Clicks for ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ can be pre-ordered from the Clicks website, while the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max version can be reserved for $30.

