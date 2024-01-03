Apple Music Bug Related to 'Add Playlist Songs' Setting is Now Fixed

Last month, many Apple Music subscribers reported that the "Add Playlist Songs" setting was broken on the iPhone, iPad, and sometimes the Mac. After a user toggled off the setting, the bug could cause it to turn back on, resulting in any songs that a user added to a playlist being added to their music library in an unwanted manner.

Fortunately, it appears that Apple quickly addressed the bug with a server-side fix, and users are no longer impacted by this issue. Given it was a server-side fix, users do not need to update their devices to a newer software version for it to apply.

Apple never publicly acknowledged the bug, so the underlying cause is unclear.

Top Rated Comments

Motawa Avatar
Motawa
47 minutes ago at 01:23 pm
Okay and when will the iCloud library synch work again?
Not everyone has it but the Apple Music subreddit is full with this
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HeavenDynamic Avatar
HeavenDynamic
42 minutes ago at 01:29 pm

Okay and when will the iCloud library synch work again?
Not everyone has it but the Apple Music subreddit is full with this
It's so annoying. Apple Music has been basically unusable for 2 weeks for me
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
