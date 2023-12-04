Apple Music Users Experiencing Bug With 'Add Playlist Songs' Setting
In recent weeks, many Apple Music subscribers have reported that the "Add Playlist Songs" setting is broken on the iPhone, iPad, and sometimes the Mac. After a user toggles off the setting, the bug can cause it to turn back on, resulting in any songs that a user adds to a playlist being added to their music library in an unwanted manner.
Users have complained about this issue on the Apple Support Community, Reddit, MacRumors Forums, and X. While the complaints have increased since iOS 17.1.2 was released last week, the bug appears to affect many other software versions, leading some users to speculate that there might be a server-side problem for Apple to fix.
The issue has frustrated users, as removing an unwanted song from the library also removes the song from all playlists, and there is no way to change this behavior. The bug can repeat itself over and over again, and there is no lasting solution right now.
The underlying cause of the issue is unclear. We've reached out to Apple for comment, and we will update this article if we receive a response.
