Five Productivity Apps to Kick-Start the New Year

by

Apps can play a pivotal role in helping to reach new goals, form habits, or simply improve personal productivity – here's five you should consider adopting going into 2024.

iOS App Store General Feature Sqaure Complement
Each app we've chosen for this list has a unique ability to aid Apple device users in various aspects of personal and professional development. From sophisticated task management to habit formation, these apps offer a wide range of functionalities tailored to meet the diverse needs of users seeking to make the most out of the upcoming year.

  • Things 3 ($9.99 for iPhone and Apple Watch, $19.99 for iPad, and $49.99 for Mac): Things 3 is a popular task manager designed for Apple devices, offering a more robust feature set compared to Apple's default Reminders app. It stands out for its elegant and user-friendly interface and powerful features like project planning, deadlines, Markdown support, and more. These capabilities make it an outstanding tool for anyone looking to bring more structure to the tasks in their personal and professional life at the start of the new year.
  • Obsidian (free): Obsidian is a versatile Markdown note-taking application that surpasses the capabilities of Apple Notes with its distinctive approach to personal knowledge management and plug-ins. Unlike most note-taking apps, Obsidian specializes in linking thoughts and ideas through a network of interconnected notes, creating a personal knowledge base that grows and evolves over time. Obsidian's ability to map out and visually connect goals, plans, and ideas could be incredibly valuable going into the new year.
  • Streaks ($4.99): Streaks is a habit-forming app designed to help users establish and maintain good habits by leveraging the psychological power of "streaks" or consecutive days of completing a specific task. What sets Streaks apart is its focus on consistency and incremental progress, encouraging users to build small, daily habits of their choosing that lead to significant long-term changes in behavior – perfect for sticking to those tricky New Year's resolutions.
  • Fantastical (free, "Premium" subscription available): Fantastical is a calendar application known for its superior functionality and user-friendly interface, distinguishing it from the default Calendar app. It offers a range of features that enhance scheduling and time management, such as natural language parsing and a highly customizable view that integrates tasks and reminders alongside calendar events. This makes Fantastical a perfect tool for anyone seeking to start the new year with better time management.
  • ChatGPT (free, "Plus" subscription available): ChatGPT is a conversational AI tool that offers users an interactive platform for various tasks and queries. It can provide assistance across a wide range of areas, such as generating creative ideas, offering productivity tips, helping with language learning, or even providing motivation and mental wellness advice. ChatGPT's capacity to provide instant, informed responses on a diverse range of topics makes it an excellent tool for anyone seeking a reliable and intelligent digital assistant to enhance their daily productivity or learning.

Are there any other productivity apps that you'd recommend to start the new year? Let us know in the comments.

Tags: Mac Apps, Top iOS Apps

Top Rated Comments

m53rd Avatar
m53rd
1 day ago at 04:47 am

ChatGPT's capacity to provide instant, informed responses on a diverse range of topics makes it an excellent tool for anyone seeking a reliable and intelligent digital assistant to enhance their daily productivity or learning
That’s an interesting way to spell “hit-or-miss.”
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Artemis70 Avatar
Artemis70
1 day ago at 04:22 am
I used to have Fantastical, until they moved all of the most interesting features to the premium subscription. I have no problem paying for premium, and do for many apps. But the price for the Fantastical premium subscription was too high (for me) given the benefits.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple_Robert Avatar
Apple_Robert
1 day ago at 04:55 am
I really miss the Fantastical calendar on my phone and watch. Ever since their debacle with moving to sub, I stopped using them.

Streaks is simlple but works. I don't care for their orange layout.

MR, you should have mentioned Calendar 366. https://apps.apple.com/us/app/calendar-366-events-tasks/id1265892516
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Zest28 Avatar
Zest28
22 hours ago at 09:45 am
Am I the only one that uses the Apple Reminders and Apple Calendars? I used Fantastical in the past, but they turned into a subscription based app despite having paid for the full version already. I don't trust 3rd party apps anymore.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JD2015 Avatar
JD2015
21 hours ago at 10:11 am

Am I the only one that uses the Apple Reminders and Apple Calendars? I used Fantastical in the past, but they turned into a subscription based app despite having paid for the full version already. I don't trust 3rd party apps anymore.
I use both Apple reminders and calendars as meets my needs. My only request is for better integration e.g. reminders to show up in calendar. That is what I most miss from not using Fantastical.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
3xBoom Avatar
3xBoom
20 hours ago at 10:51 am

The article really shouldn't claim that ChatGPT is reliable.
ChatGPT wrote it most likely, after all...
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

apple tv 4k yellow bg feature

New Apple TV Rumored to Launch in 2024 With These Changes

Friday December 29, 2023 9:49 am PST by
A new Apple TV is expected to be released in the first half of 2024. Heading into the new year, we have recapped rumored features and changes for the device below. The current Apple TV was released in November 2022, with key features including the A15 Bionic chip, a larger 128GB storage option, a slightly thinner and lighter design, HDR10+ support, a USB-C port on the Siri Remote, lower...
Read Full Article
iPhone 16 Pro Sizes Feature

iPhone Sizes to Change Next Year: What to Know

Saturday December 30, 2023 4:00 am PST by
Apple has not significantly tweaked iPhone screen sizes since the introduction of the ‌iPhone‌ 12 models in 2020, but that's set to change with the 2024 iPhone 16 lineup. The iPhone 16 Pro models will have notably larger display sizes than the current iPhone 15 Pro models. Here's what we know. According to multiple sources, the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max will feature an increase ...
Read Full Article218 comments
anker new gold

Anker's End-of-the-Year Sale Has Low Prices on Power Banks, USB-C Chargers, and More

Friday December 29, 2023 8:55 am PST by
Anker is sending off 2023 with a sale on its most popular charging accessories of the year, including portable batteries, MagSafe-compatible devices, USB-C cables, and more. Anker is also throwing in a surprise gift on orders over $100 through January 8, 2024. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small...
Read Full Article11 comments
aapl logo banner

Apple Just Broke a Tradition It Held for 12 Years

Monday January 1, 2024 1:00 am PST by
Apple has broken a tradition it maintained for 12 years, releasing no new iPads in 2023 – the first time that the company has chosen to not launch a new tablet in an entire calendar year since the introduction of the product line. From its debut in 2010, the iPad has been an important product for Apple and the clear tablet market leader, releasing at least one new model every year. In...
Read Full Article66 comments
iPhone 15 General Feature Black

New iOS Features Coming in 2024 for Messages, Apple Music, and More

Thursday December 28, 2023 7:30 am PST by
2024 is just a few days away, and there are many iOS 17 and iOS 18 features that are expected to launch throughout the year. Below, we have recapped new iOS features expected in 2024, including Stolen Device Protection, collaborative Apple Music playlists, AirPlay on hotel room TVs, app sideloading in the EU, next-generation CarPlay, roadside assistance via satellite outside of the U.S., RCS ...
Read Full Article39 comments