MacRumors Giveaway: Win a 13-Inch M2 MacBook Air From GRID Studio

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with GRID Studio to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a 13-inch M2 MacBook Air. GRID Studio turns key devices from Apple history into art that can be displayed in the home or office.



GRID's art pieces feature a deconstructed Apple device with the components laid out underneath a glass frame. Each part is clearly labeled, and interesting historical facts are included. GRID Studio has a range of different products available, with prices that start at $40 and go up based on the complexity and rarity of the original device.

The GRID 1, priced at $400, features Apple's first-ever iPhone that came out in 2007. It includes all of the components from the original ‌iPhone‌, from the curved shell to the power button, headphone socket, and logic board.



GRID's $139 GRID 4s showcases the successor to the ‌iPhone‌ 4. The ‌iPhone‌ 4s initially came out in 2011, and it was Apple's fifth-ever ‌iPhone‌. The 4s was notable because the "s" represented Siri, a smart personal assistant that was, at the time, exclusive to the device.



GRID Studio doesn't just do iPhones. The $200 GRID Watch 1 includes the original 2015 Apple Watch, which was the first wrist-worn wearable that Apple came out with. The GRID piece includes the S1 chip, Apple's first system-on-a-chip, along with the original Apple Watch casing and the other internal components of the device.



Apple silicon fans will appreciate the $199 GRID M1 that celebrates Apple's first in-house Mac chip. The M1 is an important part of Apple's history, and the GRID piece encases it in resin and provides a rundown on all of the features, including the 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and dedicated Neural Engine.



For Mac fans, GRID Studio also sells the GRID MacBook Air for $599. This piece highlights the first-generation 13-inch ‌MacBook Air‌ that came out in 2008, which Apple called the world's thinnest notebook and marketed as an ultraportable computer. The ‌MacBook Air‌ had an aluminum casing and a white bezel around the display, and it was equipped with a custom Intel chip, a full-size keyboard, and a multi-touch trackpad.



GRID Studio is having a holiday sale right now, with a promo code on the site offering 15 percent off. Some devices are also discounted by as much as 50 percent, with details available on the website.

