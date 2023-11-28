Report: Work on Multiple Next-Gen Vision Pro Headsets Ongoing, Including Cheaper Model

by

Work on multiple next-generation Vision Pro headsets is ongoing, according to two new reports coming out of Asia.

Apple Vision Pro with battery Feature Blue Magenta
DigiTimes claims that there are a total of four different second-generation Vision Pro headsets in development, including a direct successor to the first-generation model and a more affordable model. The nature of the other two second-generation models is unclear.

The bill of materials (BOM) for the more affordable headset will reportedly be half that of the first-generation Vision Pro to enable a significantly reduced retail price. Samples of this device are apparently set to begin production in the second half of 2024, with launch following in the second half of 2025 at the earliest.

According to a separate report from Interface News, Apple has begun to communicate with its supply chain about second- and third-generation Vision Pro products, seeking to reduce costs to bring down prices and boost sales in the future. Interface News also claims that mass production of the first-generation Vision Pro will begin in December with an initial batch of 400,000 units. Apple apparently has a sales target of about one million units for 2024.

The first-generation Vision Pro headset is due to launch early next year in the United States with a starting price of $3,499.

