AliveCor Praises Apple Watch Ban Amid Its Own Health Tech Patent Dispute With Apple

by

Health technology company AliveCor has praised the International Trade Commission (ITC)'s ban on sales of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 in the United States.

apple watch ecg wrist
AliveCor, like Masimo, accuses Apple of violating its patents related to heath technology used in the Apple Watch. While Masimo's fight focuses on the Apple Watch's blood oxygen sensing capabilities, AliveCor contends that Apple is in breach of patent with its ECG technology.

AliveCor demonstrated a prototype Apple Watch band with a built-in ECG sensor to Apple in 2015. Apple then unveiled its own built-in ECG technology in 2018 with the Apple Watch Series 4, leading AliveCor to argue that Apple had stolen its technology and request that the ITC bans Apple Watch sales in the United States. AliveCor also initiated an antitrust lawsuit against Apple, alleging that it was making it needlessly difficult for third-party apps to access the Apple Watch's heart rate data.

In a statement to 9to5Mac, AliveCor expressed its support for Masimo and praised the move to ban Apple Watch sales:

This is the second time in less than 12 months President Biden has allowed an International Trade Commission Limited Exclusion Order (LEO) to stand against imports of Apple Watches that violate the patents of small U.S. innovators. Earlier this year, AliveCor's patent for its FDA-cleared personal electrocardiogram (ECG) technology was similarly affirmed and we share our support today for Masimo's tenacity in its face off with Apple. Innovator companies and health consumers alike should be encouraged that industry giants are increasingly being held accountable for anticompetitive practices that would ultimately limit access to potentially life-saving technology.

The ITC ruled in favor of AliveCor's patent infringement claims, but the case did not result in a ban on Apple Watch sales as AliveCor hoped. Unlike AliveCor, Masimo argues that Apple actively hired its engineers and key executives to steal technology.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tags: AliveCor, Masimo

Popular Stories

iOS 17

iOS 17.3 Will Add These Two Useful Features to Your iPhone

Sunday December 24, 2023 8:59 am PST by
Apple released the first beta of iOS 17.3 earlier this month, and the upcoming software update includes two new features so far. iOS 17.3 will likely be released in January like iOS 16.3 and iOS 15.3 were, but February is also a possibility if testing is prolonged. Below, we provide additional details about the new features in iOS 17.3 so far. Stolen Device Protection Earlier this...
Read Full Article
Vision Pro Person

Kuo: Vision Pro Mass Shipments Begin Next Week, Launch by February

Monday December 25, 2023 5:18 am PST by
Mass shipments of the Vision Pro to Apple will begin in the first week of January, according to supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a Christmas Eve note, Kuo said the Vision Pro will most likely hit shelves in late January or early February based on this schedule. Kuo estimates that Vision Pro shipments in 2024 will reach approximately 500,000 units. Apple first announced the Vision...
Read Full Article285 comments
Five iPhone Camera Features to Try This Holiday Season Feature 2

5 iPhone Camera Features to Try Out This Holiday Season

Sunday December 24, 2023 2:00 am PST by
Over the holiday season, capturing photos and videos of the festivities with family and friends is an important activity for many. The iPhone has a suite of camera features that can significantly elevate the quality and creativity of your holiday photos and videos. It's easy to forget about many of the individual camera features the iPhone has to offer, and many capabilities go unused by...
Read Full Article17 comments
iPhone 15 Blue Three Quarters Perspective Camera Closeup Feature

6 Essential iPhone Camera Tips for Taking Great Photos

Tuesday December 26, 2023 3:00 am PST by
Apple's iPhones include several headline camera features that are worth using, such as Portrait Mode and Photographic Styles. But if all you want to use is the standard photo mode, there are still several tools and settings that can improve the composition of your pictures and help you capture the perfect shot using more traditional techniques. Whether you are the owner of a new iPhone or a...
Read Full Article33 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Shares iPhone 15 Plus Ad Highlighting Device's Long Battery Life

Sunday December 24, 2023 10:10 am PST by
Apple today shared a short iPhone 15 Plus ad on its YouTube channel that highlights the device's long-lasting battery life. In the video, an electrical outlet becomes sentient and sings the song "Way Too Long" by rapper Doe Boy. The outlet is sad that the iPhone 15 Plus lasts so long between charges, resulting in the device being plugged in less often. Apple's tech specs say the iPhone 15 ...
Read Full Article112 comments
Top 5 Apple Products to Look Forward to in 2024 Feature

Top 5 Apple Products to Look Forward to in 2024

Friday December 22, 2023 3:06 pm PST by
2024 is shaping up to be a landmark year for Apple, with the company set to enter a new product category for the first time since 2015. We're counting on the Vision Pro headset, new iPads, an impressive new Apple Watch, and so much more. Below, we've highlighted the top five most interesting Apple product updates that are set to come out in 2024. AirPods 4 New AirPods coming in 2024 will ...
Read Full Article150 comments