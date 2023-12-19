Apple News+ Subscription Now Includes 'The Athletic' Sports Coverage

by

Apple has announced that Apple News+ subscribers now have access to daily sports news from The Athletic, which delivers in-depth coverage of hundreds of professional and college teams across the major sports leagues globally.

apple news the athletic
Owned by The New York Times, The Athletic's coverage includes the English Premier League, NFL, NBA, WNBA, NHL, MLS, PGA, National Women’s Soccer League, NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision, NCAA men’s college basketball, NCAA women’s college basketball, LaLiga, UEFA Champions League, and more.

"Like so many lifelong sports fans, I am a devoted reader of The Athletic and their fantastic sports reporting and local coverage," said Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Services. "We're so proud to now bring sports fans The Athletic in Apple News+ — which millions of News+ subscribers are going to love."

‌Apple News‌+ subscribers in the U.S., the U.K., Canada, and Australia can follow The Athletic in the Sports section of ‌Apple News‌ to find complete coverage. In addition, the NYT's Wirecutter product reviews will be available for free to all ‌Apple News‌ users beginning early next year.

The New York Times acquired The Athletic in January 2022 for $550 million. The newspaper then shut down its sports desk in July and said it would roll in some of The Athletic's content into its core publication.

Notably, The New York Times ended its partnership with ‌Apple News‌ in June 2020, claiming that the service did not "align with its strategy of building direct relationships with paying readers."

Apple in October increased the price of an ‌Apple News‌+ subscription, from $9.99 per month to $12.99 per month. In the U.S., it was the first-ever price increase for ‌Apple News‌+ since the service launched in November 2019. In a statement shared with MacRumors, Apple said it is "focused on delivering the best experiences possible for our customers by consistently adding high-quality entertainment, content, and innovative features to our services."

Tag: Apple News Guide

Top Rated Comments

toobravetosave Avatar
toobravetosave
4 hours ago at 04:35 am

Unless I am missing something great with Apple News+.
U are not
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JohnAengus Avatar
JohnAengus
4 hours ago at 04:53 am
So, this is like cable TV. I have to pay more so they can add sports content when I don't have any interest in it. You can google many of the News+ articles and read them elsewhere. I canceled with the price increase.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Godspeed8230 Avatar
Godspeed8230
4 hours ago at 04:17 am
Just FYI: The Athletic is also part of the full subscription package of the New York Times.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macos9rules Avatar
macos9rules
3 hours ago at 05:57 am

If Apple News+ includes a subscription to NYT, I may reconsider joining Apple News+. The moment Apple started charging me 12.99, I dropped the News+ subscription. A jump from 9.99 to 12.99 is quite steep. I still have my NYT subscription.
Same! Whoever is in charge of these price changes is completely out of touch with reality.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
NMBob Avatar
NMBob
2 hours ago at 06:29 am

More like streaming, which started out small with the channels you wanted, and then expanded to including "DIY 3 - Just tiny homes" and "ESPN 6 - Competitive knitting" that no one wants.
And ESPN 8, "The Ocho".
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
brgjoe Avatar
brgjoe
4 hours ago at 04:21 am
It's got my attention. But I would probably just subscribe for The Athletic content. In which case, it would just be cheaper to subscribe to The Athletic directly. Unless I am missing something great with Apple News+.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 17

iOS 17.3 Will Add These Two New Features to Your iPhone

Friday December 15, 2023 6:03 am PST by
Apple released the first beta of iOS 17.3 earlier this week, and the upcoming software update includes two new features so far. iOS 17.3 will likely be released in January like iOS 16.3 and iOS 15.3 were, but February is also a possibility. The update will be compatible with the iPhone XS and newer, but some iOS 17 features require newer iPhone models. Below, we provide additional details ...
Read Full Article
AirPods Fourth Generation Feature Purple Triad

AirPods 4 to Get New Design, Updated Case, and Active Noise Cancellation

Sunday December 17, 2023 7:30 am PST by
Apple in 2024 will introduce a fourth-generation version of the AirPods with a number of new features to make the earbuds more appealing to consumers, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reiterated today in his weekly Power On newsletter. There will be two versions of the AirPods 4 that are available at two different price points, with Apple aiming to replace both the AirPods 3 and the lower-priced...
Read Full Article63 comments
Apple Watch Series 9

2024 Apple Watch to Feature New Look, Blood Pressure Monitoring and Sleep Apnea Detection

Sunday December 17, 2023 7:58 am PST by
Apple made few updates to the Apple Watch lineup in 2023, but the 2024 Apple Watch models are expected to include a new feature set that will make them much more appealing to consumers, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said today in his Power On newsletter. At least one Apple Watch model will feature an updated look, and while Gurman does not specify, it could be the standard Apple Watch that's...
Read Full Article108 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Pausing Sales of Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 in U.S. Due to Patent Dispute

Monday December 18, 2023 6:10 am PST by
Apple today said it will be pausing sales of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 in the U.S. later this week due to an ongoing patent dispute with medical tech company Masimo related to blood oxygen sensing. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. In a statement shared with 9to5Mac, Apple said the Series 9 and Ultra 2 will no longer be available to purchase on ...
Read Full Article291 comments
apple watch charger s7

Apple Warns Against Non-Certified Apple Watch Chargers

Friday December 15, 2023 12:58 pm PST by
Apple today published a support document that warns customers against using non-certified Apple Watch chargers, which could cause slow charging, repeated chimes, and reduced battery span. According to Apple, customers should only use chargers made by Apple or chargers that have Made for iPhone (MFi) certification with the Made for Apple Watch badge. Apple provides images of genuine Apple...
Read Full Article77 comments
zdnet flipper zero iphone attack

Apple Fixes Bug Allowing Flipper Zero to Lock Up iPhones

Friday December 15, 2023 2:31 pm PST by
With the launch of iOS 17.2, Apple has fixed an exploit that allowed the Flipper Zero electronic multi-tool to lock up iPhones, reports ZDNET. Image via ZDNET The Flipper Zero is a device that can interact with other electronics. It can emulate, read, and copy RFID and NFC tags, digital access keys, remotes, and more. Its capabilities allow it to unlock cars, skim RFID chips, and do other...
Read Full Article85 comments