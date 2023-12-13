EU Plans to Let Spotify Direct Users to Other Payment Options on iPhone

by

Apple might soon face a setback in its EU antitrust battle with Spotify, which filed a complaint against the iPhone maker over four years ago.

EU regulators are planning to force Apple to allow competing music services like Spotify to direct users to payment methods other than the App Store's in-app purchase system within their apps, or face a fine of as much as 10% of its annual sales, according to Bloomberg. The decision is slated to be announced in early 2024, the report says.

Apple currently prevents apps from letting users know about a purchasing method other than the App Store's in-app purchase system within their apps, although it does allow developers to inform customers by email. If and when the EU's order takes effect, Apple would be required to drop this so-called "anti-steering" rule. It's unclear if Spotify will be allowed to accept payments directly within its app, or merely advertise other payment methods.

Spotify has been unwilling to let customers subscribe to its streaming music service for its usual price of $10.99 per month within its iPhone app, as it would receive less due to Apple's 15% to 30% commission on in-app purchases. Spotify has argued that being unable to let iPhone users know about other payment options is anticompetitive.

We will update this story if Apple responds to the report.

Tags: App Store, Spotify

Top Rated Comments

jarman92 Avatar
jarman92
29 minutes ago at 09:17 am

so Spotify gets to freeload off of Apple's success.

stupid move, EU.
It isn't "freeloading" to merely tell users they can sign up elsewhere for less money. Apple's anti-steering rules are by far the most outrageous and indefensible parts of the App Store.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Timster83 Avatar
Timster83
20 minutes ago at 09:25 am

so Spotify gets to freeload off of Apple's success.

stupid move, EU.
Right now, Apple wants to freeload off Spotify’s success… that’s why subscription via the app isn’t available.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
albert421 Avatar
albert421
31 minutes ago at 09:15 am
Then Apple will start slapping everyone with API royalties. And it will just make everything more complicated
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ryan102 Avatar
ryan102
22 minutes ago at 09:24 am
Apple has had it's way for far too long. It's now a size as a company that's too big to ignore and their constant rules to lock down everything over the years is now coming back to haunt them. Bit by Bit, the EU is now going to force Apple to comply, and ironically it's being met by a wall of silence from both the White House & rest of the world because I would imagine it's hard to feel sorry for a company worth $3trillion.

For now Apple's cash held outside of the US is safe but I'd imagine the EU/US will soon attempt to force Apple to bring it back onshore causing billions to go into treasuries on both sides of the Atlantic.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
19 minutes ago at 09:27 am

Apple currently prevents apps from letting users know about a purchasing method other than the App Store's in-app purchase system within their apps, although it does allow developers to inform customers by email. If and when the EU's order takes effect, Apple would be required to drop this so-called "anti-steering" rule. It's unclear if Spotify will be allowed to accept payments directly within its app, or merely advertise other payment methods.

so Spotify gets to freeload off of Apple's success.

stupid move, EU.
How exactly is allowing Spotify or anyone else to tell their subscribers that they can pay through other means besides directly through the app freeloading off Apple?

How is this any different than how Spotify (or Netflix) currently works where you cannot subscribe to their premium (i.e. paid) services through their app ('https://forums.macrumors.com/threads/spotify-ceo-on-apple-and-google-if-you-want-to-be-the-referee-you-cant-also-be-the-player.2406014/page-2?post=32591343#post-32591343') but have to pay through their websites?



Attachment Image
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ddtmm Avatar
ddtmm
21 minutes ago at 09:25 am

so Spotify gets to freeload off of Apple's success.

stupid move, EU.
Or vice versa.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
