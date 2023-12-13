EU Plans to Let Spotify Direct Users to Other Payment Options on iPhone
Apple might soon face a setback in its EU antitrust battle with Spotify, which filed a complaint against the iPhone maker over four years ago.
EU regulators are planning to force Apple to allow competing music services like Spotify to direct users to payment methods other than the App Store's in-app purchase system within their apps, or face a fine of as much as 10% of its annual sales, according to Bloomberg. The decision is slated to be announced in early 2024, the report says.
Apple currently prevents apps from letting users know about a purchasing method other than the App Store's in-app purchase system within their apps, although it does allow developers to inform customers by email. If and when the EU's order takes effect, Apple would be required to drop this so-called "anti-steering" rule. It's unclear if Spotify will be allowed to accept payments directly within its app, or merely advertise other payment methods.
Spotify has been unwilling to let customers subscribe to its streaming music service for its usual price of $10.99 per month within its iPhone app, as it would receive less due to Apple's 15% to 30% commission on in-app purchases. Spotify has argued that being unable to let iPhone users know about other payment options is anticompetitive.
We will update this story if Apple responds to the report.
Popular Stories
Apple today released iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2, the second major updates to the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 operating systems that came out in September. The new software comes over a month after Apple released iOS 17.1 and iPadOS 17.1, updates that brought new AirDrop, StandBy, and Apple Music features. iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going...
Apple today released tvOS 17.2, the second major update to the tvOS 17 operating system that came out in September 2023. tvOS 17.2 comes more than a month after tvOS 17.1, an update that expanded the availability of the Enhanced Dialogue feature. tvOS 17.2 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the Apple TV. Go to System > Software Update to get the new software. Apple TV...
While the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are still over nine months away from launching, there are already several rumors about the devices. Below, we have recapped new features and changes expected for the devices so far. These are some of the key changes rumored for the iPhone 16 Pro models as of December 2023:Larger displays: The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be equipped...
The first iOS 17.3 beta rolling out to developers today includes a new "Stolen Device Protection" feature that is designed to add an additional layer of security in the event someone has stolen your iPhone and also obtained the device's passcode. Earlier this year, The Wall Street Journal's Joanna Stern and Nicole Nguyen reported about instances of thieves spying on a victim's iPhone...
Apple today released macOS Sonoma 14.2, the second major update to the macOS Sonoma operating system that initially came out in late September. macOS Sonoma 14.2 comes six weeks after the launch of macOS Sonoma 14.1. The macOS Sonoma 14.2 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Settings. Apple has also released macOS 13.6.3...
Heading into 2024, there are several preannounced or rumored iOS 17 and iOS 18 features that are expected to launch throughout the year. Below, we have listed seven iOS features that should be released for the iPhone in 2024, including collaborative Apple Music playlists, AirPlay on hotel room TVs, app sideloading in the European Union, next-generation CarPlay, roadside assistance via...
Apple has made available for download its major end-of-year iPhone software update, iOS 17.2, featuring a large number of features and changes that users have been anticipating for quite a while. Below, we've listed 33 new things that your iPhone can do once you've installed the update. Check Settings ➝ General ➝ Software Update on your device to get downloading. 1. Help You Keep a Daily ...
Top Rated Comments
For now Apple's cash held outside of the US is safe but I'd imagine the EU/US will soon attempt to force Apple to bring it back onshore causing billions to go into treasuries on both sides of the Atlantic.
How is this any different than how Spotify (or Netflix) currently works where you cannot subscribe to their premium (i.e. paid) services through their app ('https://forums.macrumors.com/threads/spotify-ceo-on-apple-and-google-if-you-want-to-be-the-referee-you-cant-also-be-the-player.2406014/page-2?post=32591343#post-32591343') but have to pay through their websites?