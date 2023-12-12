Apple Arcade Adding These New Games in January After Price Increase
Apple today announced three new games coming to Apple Arcade in January, including Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom, Cornsweeper, and Blackjack by MobilityWare+. All games on Apple Arcade are ad-free and do not offer in-app purchases.
Apple's description of Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom:
Embark on a heartwarming experience in Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom, joining adorable hero Mametchi in restoring harmony to the Tamagotchi planet after a mysterious impact shakes the kingdom.
Cornsweeper:
A meditative mind-sweep-em-up, players pop delicious popcorn and avoid explosions, all set to a relaxing and original lo-fi inspired soundtrack with some reggae infusions.
Blackjack by MobilityWare+:
Players can immerse themselves in the classic game of Blackjack, mastering its intricacies in Blackjack by MobilityWare+.
Apple Arcade received its first price increase in October. In the U.S., the subscription-based gaming service went from $4.99 per month to $6.99 per month.
Launched in November 2019, Apple Arcade is accessible through the App Store. The service provides subscribers with unlimited access to around 300 games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, with new titles added periodically.
