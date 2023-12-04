Verizon Offering $10/Month Netflix and Max Ad-Supported Combo Subscription

Verizon today announced a new partnership with Netflix and Max that will see the carrier offering a combined streaming bundle option to customers who subscribe to its "myPlan" offering.

verizon
The combined Netflix and Max plan will be available for $10, but there is a minor catch because the subscriptions are ad-supported. Standalone versions of the ad-supported Netflix and Max plans are priced at $6.99 and $9.99 per month respectively in the United States, so the bundle provides a savings of $7 per month.

For those potentially interested in the plan, it is worth noting that Netflix's ad-supported tier does restrict some content due to licensing restrictions. This mostly applies to TV shows and movies from Universal, including content that originally aired on NBC or USA. Netflix's deal with Universal prevents ads from being shown with the content. The Max ad-supported tier includes the same content available with the standard tiers.

Verizon's Max and Netflix subscription bundle is limited to myPlan subscribers. MyPlan came out last May, and is a customizable smartphone plan that unbundles unlimited cellular service from the "perks" that Verizon has offered to subscribers in the past. Verizon's older plans, for example, offered unlimited 5G access and included access to Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Disney+, and more.

MyPlan requires customers to pay $10/month for the perks that they want to add. The Netflix and Max bundle joins the Disney/Hulu/ESPN+ bundle, an Apple One Bundle, and a Walmart+ option.

There are three myPlan options from Verizon, including Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus, and Unlimited Ultimate, which are priced at $65, $80, and $90 per month for a single line.

The Netflix and Max subscription option will be available starting on Thursday, December 7.

Top Rated Comments

oneMadRssn Avatar
oneMadRssn
19 minutes ago at 11:57 am
Either it's ad-free, or it has ads and its free. I refuse to pay to watch ads.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
alexandr Avatar
alexandr
25 minutes ago at 11:51 am
Wow. Oh wait, who cares — I have T-Mobile, I've had free Netflix for centuries.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apples Apples Everywhere Avatar
Apples Apples Everywhere
18 minutes ago at 11:57 am
Whenever I'm watching a good show, I always think to myself - I wish I could have some ads right now.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Fuzzball84 Avatar
Fuzzball84
22 minutes ago at 11:54 am
Its a real shame that the add supported tier is quite restricted in its content. I wonder how many sign up not realizing this…
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nutmac Avatar
nutmac
19 minutes ago at 11:57 am
Emphasis on ads.

The streaming service providers are making far more revenue out of ad-supported plans than pricey ad-free plans. I believe Hulu makes something to the tune of $8/user per month in ads revenue.

As they make more and more from ads, expect ad-free plans to become even more ridiculously expensive.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
toobravetosave Avatar
toobravetosave
18 minutes ago at 11:58 am
Why are they charging money if there are ads
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

