Verizon Offering $10/Month Netflix and Max Ad-Supported Combo Subscription

Verizon today announced a new partnership with Netflix and Max that will see the carrier offering a combined streaming bundle option to customers who subscribe to its "myPlan" offering.



The combined Netflix and Max plan will be available for $10, but there is a minor catch because the subscriptions are ad-supported. Standalone versions of the ad-supported Netflix and Max plans are priced at $6.99 and $9.99 per month respectively in the United States, so the bundle provides a savings of $7 per month.

For those potentially interested in the plan, it is worth noting that Netflix's ad-supported tier does restrict some content due to licensing restrictions. This mostly applies to TV shows and movies from Universal, including content that originally aired on NBC or USA. Netflix's deal with Universal prevents ads from being shown with the content. The Max ad-supported tier includes the same content available with the standard tiers.

Verizon's Max and Netflix subscription bundle is limited to myPlan subscribers. MyPlan came out last May, and is a customizable smartphone plan that unbundles unlimited cellular service from the "perks" that Verizon has offered to subscribers in the past. Verizon's older plans, for example, offered unlimited 5G access and included access to Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Disney+, and more.

MyPlan requires customers to pay $10/month for the perks that they want to add. The Netflix and Max bundle joins the Disney/Hulu/ESPN+ bundle, an Apple One Bundle, and a Walmart+ option.

There are three myPlan options from Verizon, including Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus, and Unlimited Ultimate, which are priced at $65, $80, and $90 per month for a single line.

The Netflix and Max subscription option will be available starting on Thursday, December 7.