iPhone 16 Pro: All the Rumors and Known Features So Far
While the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are still around 10 months away from launching, there are already several rumors about the devices. Below, we have recapped new features and changes expected for the devices so far.
These are some of the key changes rumored for the iPhone 16 Pro models as of December 2023:
- Larger displays: The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be equipped with larger 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively, according to Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants. The devices are expected to have taller aspect ratios as part of this change. By comparison, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, respectively.
- More power-efficient displays: iPhone 16 Pro models could have more power-efficient OLED displays supplied by Samsung.
- "Capture" button: Apple is rumored to be planning a new "Capture button" for all iPhone 16 models. The button would be located below the power button, which would require the mmWave 5G antenna window to be relocated on U.S. models. The button's purpose is unknown, but it has been speculated that it could be a dedicated shutter or spatial video recording button for the camera. The button might have a solid-state design, but rumors are conflicting.
- 48-megapixel Ultra Wide lens: The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature an upgraded 48-megapixel Ultra Wide camera lens for higher-resolution photos with more detail when shooting in 0.5× mode, according to Jeff Pu, a tech analyst at Hong Kong investment firm Haitong International Securities.
- Wi-Fi 7 support: The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will also support Wi-Fi 7, according to Pu. This would enable the devices to send and receive data over the 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands simultaneously, resulting in faster Wi-Fi speeds, lower latency, and more reliable connectivity. Wi-Fi 7 is expected to offer peak data transfer speeds of over 40 Gbps, a 4× increase over Wi-Fi 6E.
- A18 Pro chip: Apple's next-generation A18 Pro chip is expected to be manufactured with TSMC's second-generation 3nm process, known as N3E.
- Improved thermal design: iPhone 16 Pro models are rumored to feature a new thermal design for improved heat dissipation. Similar to recent Apple Watch models, the battery might have a metal casing.
- 5G Advanced: iPhone 16 Pro models will be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X75 modem for faster and more power efficient 5G connectivity, according to Pu. The modem supports the "5G Advanced" standard, which has been described as "the next phase of 5G" and an "evolution towards 6G."
- 5× optical zoom for iPhone 16 Pro: The iPhone 15 Pro Max's tetraprism Telephoto lens system with 5× optical zoom will expand to the regular iPhone 16 Pro, according to supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
- More than 5× optical zoom for iPhone 16 Pro Max: It has been rumored that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature additional upgrades to the Telephoto lens that might allow for more than 5× optical zoom.
Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 16 Pro models in September 2024. Additional details about the devices should surface over the coming months, so be sure to keep tabs on our iPhone 16 Pro roundup for the latest information.