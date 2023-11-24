What to Expect From the Next iPad Mini Later in 2024

Over 800 days have passed since Apple last updated the iPad mini, as outlined in the MacRumors Buyer's Guide. Fortunately, a new iPad mini is rumored to be released next year, and we have outlined what to expect from the device below.



Apple released the current iPad mini in September 2021, with new features at the time including a larger 8.3-inch display, a USB-C port, a Touch ID power button, the A15 Bionic chip, 5G support on cellular models, a 12-megapixel rear camera with Center Stage support, compatibility with the second-generation Apple Pencil, and more.



Launch Timing

Apple is aiming to begin mass production of the seventh-generation iPad mini at some point in the second half of 2024, according to supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, meaning the device would be manufactured in July or later. Apple rarely announces new products in July or August, so the next iPad mini will most likely be unveiled in September or October next year based on the rumored production timeframe.



Expected Features

As part of a routine spec bump, the next iPad mini will likely be equipped with a faster A16 Bionic chip at a minimum.

at a minimum. Upgraded front and rear cameras are rumored for the new iPad mini. The current model has a 12-megapixel rear camera with an ƒ/1.8 aperture and a 12-megapixel Ultra Wide front camera with an ƒ/2.4 aperture.

are rumored for the new iPad mini. The current model has a 12-megapixel rear camera with an ƒ/1.8 aperture and a 12-megapixel Ultra Wide front camera with an ƒ/2.4 aperture. New color options are rumored for the new iPad mini. The current ‌model is available in Space Gray, Starlight, Pink, and Purple.

are rumored for the new iPad mini. The current ‌model is available in Space Gray, Starlight, Pink, and Purple. It is likely that the next iPad mini will support Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 , enabling faster Wi-Fi speeds with a supported router, and improved Bluetooth connectivity. Apple already added Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 support to the latest iPad Pro, iPhone 15 Pro models, and most new Macs.

, enabling faster Wi-Fi speeds with a supported router, and improved Bluetooth connectivity. Apple already added Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 support to the latest iPad Pro, iPhone 15 Pro models, and most new Macs. The new iPad mini is rumored to have a rotated screen assembly to reduce the effect of "jelly scrolling" screen tearing in portrait orientation. This visual effect can cause text or images on one side of the screen to appear to be tilted downwards because of a mismatch in refresh rates.

