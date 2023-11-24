MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPhone 15 Pro From GRID Studio

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with GRID Studio to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a 512GB iPhone 15 Pro. GRID Studio, for those unfamiliar, is a company that takes discarded Apple devices and turns them into wall art.



Each GRID piece has a deconstructed Apple device with the components artfully displayed, with a sleek black frame to complement the parts. Labels make it clear what each part of the device was used for, and interesting and relevant details are included. There are a range different GRID Studio options that feature iPhones, iPads, and iPods, with prices that start at $40 and go up based on the complexity of the piece.

GRID 1, one of GRID Studio's most popular options, showcases the first iPhone that Apple ever made. Priced at $400, it features all of the components that Apple used for the original ‌iPhone‌ back in 2007. The ‌‌iPhone‌‌'s shell is positioned next to the power button, headphone socket, speaker, logic board, ear piece, and other components. GRID does not include the original batteries from the device, but replicas are added so the battery is not missing.



The GRID 4s is another iconic device that's available at a special price For Black Friday. Right now, it's just $99, down from the original $170 price tag. The Grid 4s has around 40 components from the ‌iPhone‌ 4s, all of which are neatly arranged and labeled.



GRID Studio's $139 GRID 5 shows off the internal components from the 2012 ‌iPhone‌ 5. The ‌iPhone‌ 5 is notable because it was the first ‌iPhone‌ that was developed under Apple CEO Tim Cook, and the last ‌iPhone‌ that Apple CEO Steve Jobs was directly involved with. Compared to the ‌iPhone‌ 4s, the ‌iPhone‌ 5 brought a taller 4-inch display and it was also the first ‌iPhone‌ to feature a Lightning port.

Priced at $269, the GRID X features one of Apple's newer iPhones, the ‌iPhone‌ X. The ‌iPhone‌ X was the first to feature Face ID instead of Touch ID, doing away with the Home button. It included the notch housing the TrueDepth camera system. The 2017 ‌iPhone‌ X inspired all of the modern Apple iPhones with its all-display design.



GRID Studio also offers bundles at a discount, such as the $299 GRID Classic Kit, which is available at this price point for a limited time. The GRID Classic Kit features the GRID 4, GRID 5, and GRID 6, highlighting all of the design changes Apple introduced from 2011 to 2013. This 3-in-1 deal is a good option if you're looking for some sleek office art.



GRID Studio has additional products on its website, including other ‌iPhone‌ options and devices like the iPad and the Apple Watch. GRID is having a Black Friday sale this week, with customers able to get 15 percent off storewide with the discount code BF15.

GRID Studio will be providing one lucky MacRumors reader with a 512GB ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌. To enter to win, use the widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner(s) and send the prize(s). You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

The contest will run from today (November 24) at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on December 1. The winner will be chosen randomly on or shortly after December 1 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.