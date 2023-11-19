Apple Watch Black Friday Sale Introduces All-Time Low Prices on Series 9 ($329) and SE ($189)
Black Friday deals are in full swing today, with the year's best prices available for AirPods and iPad right now. Major deals have also arrived for the new Apple Watch Series 9 on Amazon, which has nearly every model at all-time low prices.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Prices start at $329.00 for the 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 9 and $359.00 for the 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 9. Both of these are $70 discounts and new record low prices on these new 2023 wearables, and you'll find the exact same $70 markdowns on cellular devices.
If you want a cheaper Apple Watch, Amazon has the 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE for $189.00, down from $249.00. This is another all-time low price, and we're tracking multiple best-ever prices across the Apple Watch SE lineup.
You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2023.
Popular Stories
Apple made the first beta of iOS 17.2 available to developers in October. Since then we've seen two more betas, and with each iteration Apple continues to add more new features and changes, many of which users have been anticipating for quite a while. Below, we've listed 25 new things that are coming to your iPhone when the finalized version is publicly released in December. 1. Help You...
After years of persuading from Google, Apple plans to adopt the Rich Communication Services (RCS) standard. An Apple spokesperson told TechRadar and 9to5Mac that support for RCS will be coming next year. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Later next year, we will be adding support for RCS Universal Profile, the standard as currently published by the GSM Association....
The iPhone 16 series is at least 10 months away, and yet there are 17 rumors already circulating about the devices. Below, we've recapped all of the new features and changes we have covered here at MacRumors so far. The following key changes have been rumored for the iPhone 16 lineup as of November 2023: Larger Displays: The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are expected to have larger...
Last week, Amazon introduced the first major discounts on the Apple Watch Series 9. Today, these deals have returned and offer some of the best Black Friday deals around with $50 off nearly every Series 9 device, starting at $349.00 for the 41mm GPS model, down from $399.00. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may...
Even though there's still one week until Black Friday, we're tracking a number of all-time low prices on iPads today. This also includes record lows on iPad accessories like the Magic Keyboard. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. iPads Starting...
Following in the footsteps of Walmart, Best Buy this week detailed its plans for the Black Friday shopping holiday and its schedule looks a lot like other retailers. In terms of sales, Best Buy has the expected list of TVs, appliances, video games, computers, streaming devices, and even some all-time low prices on MacBook Air notebooks. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy....