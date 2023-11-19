Apple Watch Black Friday Sale Introduces All-Time Low Prices on Series 9 ($329) and SE ($189)

Black Friday deals are in full swing today, with the year's best prices available for AirPods and iPad right now. Major deals have also arrived for the new Apple Watch Series 9 on Amazon, which has nearly every model at all-time low prices.

Prices start at $329.00 for the 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 9 and $359.00 for the 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 9. Both of these are $70 discounts and new record low prices on these new 2023 wearables, and you'll find the exact same $70 markdowns on cellular devices.

If you want a cheaper Apple Watch, Amazon has the 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE for $189.00, down from $249.00. This is another all-time low price, and we're tracking multiple best-ever prices across the Apple Watch SE lineup.

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2023.