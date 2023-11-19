Apple's 9th Gen iPad Gets Biggest Discount to Date, Available for $229.99
A massive discount has arrived for Apple's 9th generation iPad on Amazon, which has the 64GB Wi-Fi tablet for $229.99, down from $329.00.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
This is the lowest price we've ever tracked for the 9th generation iPad, and Amazon has it in both Silver and Space Gray. The latter color does appear to have somewhat dwindling stock as of writing.
If you want a bit more storage, you'll find a similar $99 discount on the 256GB model. It's available for $379.99, down from $479.00 on Amazon.
This 2021 iPad lacks the design changes that arrived in the 10th generation models, but at this $99 discount it's a great entry-level tablet for kids or family members who don't need a Pro-level tablet.
You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2023.
