Apple's 9th Gen iPad Gets Biggest Discount to Date, Available for $229.99

A massive discount has arrived for Apple's 9th generation iPad on Amazon, which has the 64GB Wi-Fi tablet for $229.99, down from $329.00.

This is the lowest price we've ever tracked for the 9th generation iPad, and Amazon has it in both Silver and Space Gray. The latter color does appear to have somewhat dwindling stock as of writing.

If you want a bit more storage, you'll find a similar $99 discount on the 256GB model. It's available for $379.99, down from $479.00 on Amazon.

This 2021 iPad lacks the design changes that arrived in the 10th generation models, but at this $99 discount it's a great entry-level tablet for kids or family members who don't need a Pro-level tablet.

