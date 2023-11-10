More UK Bank Cards Now Show Account Balance in Apple Wallet

Apple in iOS 17.1 began allowing ‌iPhone‌ users in the UK to view the account balances of select bank cards and credit cards in the Wallet app, and now several more banks have added support for the feature.



Apple added the transaction and card balance functionality to the Wallet app in October as part of its Connected Cards feature, but initially only a handful of bank cards were compatible.

According to Apple's updated support document, account balance and full transaction history viewing now works with cards from Barclays, Barclaycard, First Direct, Halifax, HSBC, Lloyds, M&S Bank, Monzo Bank, NatWest Bank, and Royal Bank of Scotland.

UK banks support Apple's Open Banking API to integrate with the Wallet app, which made the feature widely available to UK users from the off, but the Connected Cards rollout in the United States has been slower.

Following the release of the feature, MacRumors discovered that code in iOS 17.1 and references on Apple's website suggested that the feature would expand to the US, which turned out to be accurate. For example, users of Discover cards were first to see the option to view their total card balance and transaction history in Apple Wallet.

Note that if you don't see the option to Get Started below your card in the Wallet app, your card issuer currently isn't eligible.