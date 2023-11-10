Apple Seeds Second Public Beta of iOS 17.2 With Journal App and More
Apple today seeded the second betas of upcoming iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2 updates to public beta testers, allowing non-developers to try out the software ahead of its release. The second iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2 public betas come two weeks after Apple released the first public betas.
Public beta testers can get the beta by opening up the Settings app, going to the Software Update section, tapping on the "Beta Updates" option, and toggling on the iOS 17 or iPadOS 17 Public Beta. Signing up on Apple's beta testing website is required.
iOS 17.2 adds the Journal app, designed to let iPhone and iPad users record their daily activities and thoughts. Apple offers prompts that can be used as inspiration, and journal entries can be outfitted with images, voice recordings, location tags, and more.
Collaborative playlists are now available in Apple Music so you can create playlists that multiple people contribute to, and there's also now a Favorites playlist that has all the music you've favorited. Stickers can be used as tapback reactions in the Messages app, the Action Button on the iPhone 15 Pro models can now be set to a new Translate function, and Apple has implemented support for iMessage Contact Key Verification.
There are new Weather and Clock widgets, tweaks to the TV app, updates to Message syncing across devices, new Memoji options, and more, with the full list of features we've found so far available in our iOS 17.2 beta features article.
Popular Stories
Apple made the first beta of iOS 17.2 available to developers and public beta testers nearly two weeks ago, and the software update includes many new features and changes for iPhones. Below, we have highlighted 10 of these new features and changes. iOS 17.2 is expected to be released to the public in December. Journal App Apple's new Journal app allows iPhone users to reflect on their...
Following the unveiling of new MacBook Pro models last week, Apple surprised some with the introduction of a base 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 chip, which replaced the discontinued M2 13-inch MacBook Pro in Apple's Mac lineup. Starting at $1,599, the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro comes with 8GB of unified memory. That makes it $300 more expensive than the $1,299 starting price of the...
Disney today said that it will soon combine Disney+ and Hulu into one streaming service, with a unified app to be available in a beta capacity next month. Disney CEO Bob Iger first announced plans to merge Hulu and Disney+ into a single app earlier this year. The app will first be offered to those who subscribe to the Disney+ and Hulu bundle, providing those customers with one app to access...
Apple plans to discontinue the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with mini-LED backlighting in 2024, according to a recent report from Taiwanese research firm TrendForce, suggesting that the tablet will not remain in the lineup for a reduced price following the launch of the rumored 13-inch iPad Pro with an OLED display next year. TrendForce:The shipment volume for Mini LED notebooks is estimated to...
Apple's new entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro with the standard M3 chip began arriving to customers over the past day, and some early adopters have discovered that the laptop cannot currently be updated to macOS Sonoma over the air. As noted by @aaronp613 on X, at least some 14-inch MacBook Pro models with the M3 chip shipped with an unreleased build of macOS Ventura 13.5 installed. When users ...
Apple today released iOS 17.1.1 and iPadOS 17.1.1, minor updates to the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 operating systems that first came out in September. iOS 17.1.1 and iPadOS 17.1.1 come roughly two weeks after Apple released iOS 17.1, an update that brought new AirDrop, StandBy, and Apple Music features. iOS 17.1.1 and iPadOS 17.1.1 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by...