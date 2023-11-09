Apple Increases Trade-In Values for Select iPads and Apple Watches
Apple on Wednesday increased its estimated trade-in values for select iPad and Apple Watch models in the U.S., according to the company's website.
Apple increased trade-in values for the iPad Pro, iPad Air, entry-level iPad, Apple Watch Ultra, and Apple Watch Series 7, which could incentivize customers to upgrade these devices heading into the holiday shopping season. Trade-in values for iPhones, Macs, and other iPad and Apple Watch models did not change at this time.
Apple's trade-in changes are outlined below:
|Device
|Current Trade-In Value
|Previous Trade-In Value
|
iPad Pro
|
Up to $580
|
Up to $510
|
iPad Air
|
Up to $325
|
Up to $315
|
iPad
|
Up to $260
|
Up to $170
|
Apple Watch Ultra
|
Up to $425
|
Up to $380
|
Apple Watch Series 7
|
Up to $160
|
Up to $155
Apple also adjusted trade-in values for select Android smartphones.
Trade-ins can be completed on Apple's website or at an Apple Store, and the credit can be applied to the purchase of a new Apple product or placed on an Apple gift card for later use. Apple's trade-in page offers a complete list of values for devices.
