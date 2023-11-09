Apple Increases Trade-In Values for Select iPads and Apple Watches

Apple on Wednesday increased its estimated trade-in values for select iPad and Apple Watch models in the U.S., according to the company's website.



Apple increased trade-in values for the iPad Pro, iPad Air, entry-level iPad, Apple Watch Ultra, and Apple Watch Series 7, which could incentivize customers to upgrade these devices heading into the holiday shopping season. Trade-in values for iPhones, Macs, and other iPad and Apple Watch models did not change at this time.

Apple's trade-in changes are outlined below:



Device Current Trade-In Value Previous Trade-In Value iPad Pro Up to $580 Up to $510 iPad Air Up to $325 Up to $315 iPad Up to $260 Up to $170 Apple Watch Ultra Up to $425 Up to $380 Apple Watch Series 7 Up to $160 Up to $155

Apple also adjusted trade-in values for select Android smartphones.

Trade-ins can be completed on Apple's website or at an Apple Store, and the credit can be applied to the purchase of a new Apple product or placed on an Apple gift card for later use. Apple's trade-in page offers a complete list of values for devices.