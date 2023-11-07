Apple Releases WatchOS 10.1.1 With Fix for Apple Watch Battery Drain Bug
Apple today released watchOS 10.1.1, a bug fix update for the watchOS 10 operating system that first came out in September. watchOS 10.1.1 comes two weeks after the launch of watchOS 10.1, an update that brought Double Tap and NameDrop support.
watchOS 10.1.1 can be downloaded for free through the Apple Watch app on an iPhone running iOS 17 or later by opening it up and going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery and it needs to be placed on a charger.
Today's update addresses an issue that is causing some Apple Watch models to drain battery more quickly than expected. Complaints about Apple Watch battery started after the launch of watchOS 10.1, and Apple confirmed in a memo over the weekend that the battery problems would be fixed in a software release.
This update provides important bug fixes and addresses an issue that could cause the battery to drain more quickly for some users.
Apple is already testing watchOS 10.2, an update that is expected to be released alongside iOS 17.2 in December.
