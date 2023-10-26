Apple Seeds First Beta of watchOS 10.2 to Developers

Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming watchOS 10.2 update to developers for testing purposes, with the beta coming a day after the launch of watchOS 10.1.



To install the ‌watchOS 10‌ update, developers will need to open the Apple Watch app, go to the Software Update section under "General" in Settings, and toggle on the ‌‌watchOS 10‌‌ Developer Beta. An Apple ID linked to a developer account is required.

Once beta updates have been activated, ‌‌watchOS 10‌‌ can be downloaded under the same Software Update section. To install software, an Apple Watch needs to have 50 percent battery life and it must be placed on an Apple Watch charger.

There's no word yet on what might be included in watchOS 10.2, but we'll update this article if we find new features.