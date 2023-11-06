Apple Likely to Release iOS 17.1.1 This Week With iPhone Bug Fixes
A minor iOS 17.1.1 update is likely to be released for the iPhone this week, as a protected account with a proven track record shared the build number 21B91 for the update today on X, formerly known as Twitter. The account typically shares build numbers for upcoming iOS updates less than a week before they are released.
Last week, we were first to report that Apple was internally testing iOS 17.1.1, based on evidence of the software version in our website's analytics logs. The update will almost certainly be focused on bug fixes and security patches.
It's unclear exactly which bugs will be addressed in iOS 17.1.1. The update might include the same fix for Wi-Fi connectivity issues that Apple rolled out in the iOS 17.2 beta, and it could resolve an issue where some iPhones temporarily shut off overnight for users still experiencing that. Apple also promised to fix a BMW wireless charging issue affecting the iPhone 15 lineup in an unspecified update coming later this year.
iOS 17.2 remains in beta testing, and it is expected to be released in December. That update includes many new features and changes, including Apple's promised Journal app, the ability for Apple Music subscribers to collaborate on playlists, a Translate option for the Action button on iPhone 15 Pro models, an iMessage Contact Key Verification security option, additional Weather and Clock widgets, and more.
We also reported that Apple is preparing to release a watchOS update soon with a fix for excessive Apple Watch battery drain. It's likely that update will be watchOS 10.1.1, but it could be watchOS 10.2 if Apple needs more time.
