Best Apple Deals of the Week: Early Black Friday Sales Introduce Discounts on AirPods Pro, M3 MacBook Pro, and More

Early Black Friday deals began in full force this week, and we're recapping the best today. This includes all-time low prices on the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C, Beats Studio Pro, HomePod, MagSafe Duo Charger, brand new M3 MacBook Pros, and more.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C)
What's the deal? Take $59 off AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C
AirPods are always a sure bet when it comes to Black Friday, and we're already seeing steep markdowns early in November. The AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C have hit $189.99 on Amazon, which is a match of their best-ever price.
M3 MacBook Pro and iMac
What's the deal? Take $200 off M3 MacBook Pro and $100 off M3 iMac
Adorama has some of the first pre-order discounts on the new 14-inch and 16-inch M3 MacBook Pro, as well as the M3 iMac. You will need to be a VIP Rewards member in order to see these deals, which reach $200 off the MacBook Pro and $100 off the iMac.
There were quite a few Beats headphones and earbuds sales on Amazon this week, the highlight being the Beats Studio Pro for $199.95, down from $349.95. This is a solid second-best price on the new 2023 headphones.
Woot's early Black Friday sale is focusing on Apple accessories like the MagSafe Charger ($29.99), MagSafe Duo Charger ($94.99), Siri Remote with Lightning ($44.99), and more.
We've begun tracking all of the season's best deals in our dedicated Black Friday Roundup, so be sure to bookmark the page and visit it throughout the season as you do your online shopping. Our roundup mainly focuses on Apple products and related tech accessories.
Apple's latest M3 Pro chip in the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro has 25% less memory bandwidth than the M1 Pro and M2 Pro chips used in equivalent models from the two previous generations. Based on the latest 3-nanometer technology and featuring all-new GPU architecture, the M3 series of chips is said to represent the fastest and most power-efficient evolution of Apple silicon thus far. ...
The first benchmark results for the standard M3 chip surfaced in the Geekbench 6 database today, providing a closer look at the chip's CPU performance improvements. Based on the results so far, the M3 chip has single-core and multi-core scores of around 3,000 and 11,700, respectively. The standard M2 chip has single-core and multi-core scores of around 2,600 and 9,700, respectively, so the...
Apple today released a new firmware update designed for the AirTag item trackers. The firmware features a build number of 2A61, up from the 2A36 firmware that came out last December. It has been nearly a year since Apple updated the firmware on the AirTags, and there is no word yet on what might be included in the update. Today's firmware release will be rolling out on a staggered basis....
Apple's "Scary Fast" 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time event was over in the blink of an eye, but if you missed it because of the unusual time, we have a quick overview of everything that Apple announced. If you want to watch the video in full, it only lasted a half an hour, because all Apple introduced was the new M3-series chips in MacBook Pro machines and iMacs. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube ...
Apple appears to be internally testing an iOS 17.1.1 update for the iPhone, based on evidence of the software in our website's analytics logs this week. iOS 17.1.1 will almost certainly be focused on bug fixes, but it's unclear exactly which issues the update will address. The update could include the same fix for Wi-Fi connectivity issues that Apple rolled out in the first iOS 17.2 beta,...
The upcoming iOS 17.2 update should fix various Wi-Fi issues that some iPhone users have experienced since iOS 17 was released, according to iClarified. In response to a bug report filed by the website, Apple said the first iOS 17.2 beta released last week addresses Wi-Fi connectivity issues, although the company did not provide any specific details. Some users have complained about slow...
The first benchmark results for Apple's M3 Max chip surfaced in the Geekbench 6 database today, providing a look at CPU performance. Based on the "Mac15,9" model identifier shown, the results appear to be for the new 16-inch MacBook Pro. The highest multi-core score for the M3 Max with a 16-core CPU is currently 21,084 as of writing. If this early result is accurate, this means the M3 Max is ...
At its "Scary Fast" event, Apple announced new 14-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, and 24-inch iMac models with M3 series chips. It was a very quick and tidy 30-minute event, with no other products or surprises revealed. Below, we have listed some rumored products that were not announced at the event. Magic Accessories With USB-C Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple's...
Apple today announced next-generation 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro personal computers during its "Scary Fast" event. These new computers include the new M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips, which were also announced during the event. Every model of the new lineup features a Liquid Retina XDR display with 20 percent brighter SDR content, a built-in 1080p camera, and a six speaker sound system....
Apple today announced an updated version of the 24-inch iMac featuring the all-new M3 chip. The iMac with M3 is up to 2x faster than the previous iMac, which featured the M1 chip. For those upgrading from an Intel based iMac, Apple says that the new iMac is up to 2.5x faster than previous 27-inch models and 4.5x faster than previous 21.5-inch models. The iMac now supports up to 24GB of...