Best Apple Deals of the Week: Early Black Friday Sales Introduce Discounts on AirPods Pro, M3 MacBook Pro, and More

by

Early Black Friday deals began in full force this week, and we're recapping the best today. This includes all-time low prices on the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C, Beats Studio Pro, HomePod, MagSafe Duo Charger, brand new M3 MacBook Pros, and more.

Hero0008Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C)

airpods red

  • What's the deal? Take $59 off AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$59 OFF
AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) for $189.99

AirPods are always a sure bet when it comes to Black Friday, and we're already seeing steep markdowns early in November. The AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C have hit $189.99 on Amazon, which is a match of their best-ever price.

M3 MacBook Pro and iMac

m3 macbook pro red

  • What's the deal? Take $200 off M3 MacBook Pro and $100 off M3 iMac
  • Where can I get it? Adorama
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$200 OFF
14-inch M3 MacBook Pro for $1,399.00

$100 OFF
M3 iMac for $1,199.00

Adorama has some of the first pre-order discounts on the new 14-inch and 16-inch M3 MacBook Pro, as well as the M3 iMac. You will need to be a VIP Rewards member in order to see these deals, which reach $200 off the MacBook Pro and $100 off the iMac.

Beats Studio Pro

beats studio pro red

  • What's the deal? Take $150 off Beats Studio Pro
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$150 OFF
Beats Studio Pro for $199.95

There were quite a few Beats headphones and earbuds sales on Amazon this week, the highlight being the Beats Studio Pro for $199.95, down from $349.95. This is a solid second-best price on the new 2023 headphones.

HomePod

homepod red

  • What's the deal? Take $19 off HomePod (Gen 2)
  • Where can I get it? B&H Photo
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$19 OFF
HomePod (Gen 2) for $279.99

B&H Photo continues to be one of the only retailers to offer the new 2023 HomePod at a discount. It's available for $279.99 in both colors, down from $299.00.

Apple Accessories

magsafe duo red

  • What's the deal? Save on MagSafe chargers, AirTag loops, Siri Remote, and more
  • Where can I get it? Woot
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

UP TO 90% OFF
Woot Apple Accessory Sale

Woot's early Black Friday sale is focusing on Apple accessories like the MagSafe Charger ($29.99), MagSafe Duo Charger ($94.99), Siri Remote with Lightning ($44.99), and more.

We've begun tracking all of the season's best deals in our dedicated Black Friday Roundup, so be sure to bookmark the page and visit it throughout the season as you do your online shopping. Our roundup mainly focuses on Apple products and related tech accessories.

Related Roundups: Apple Black Friday, Apple Deals
Related Forum: Community Discussion

Popular Stories

m3 pro chip

Apple M3 Pro Chip Has 25% Less Memory Bandwidth Than M1/M2 Pro

Tuesday October 31, 2023 3:11 am PDT by
Apple's latest M3 Pro chip in the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro has 25% less memory bandwidth than the M1 Pro and M2 Pro chips used in equivalent models from the two previous generations. Based on the latest 3-nanometer technology and featuring all-new GPU architecture, the M3 series of chips is said to represent the fastest and most power-efficient evolution of Apple silicon thus far. ...
Read Full Article280 comments
M3 Chip Apple Event Slide

First Benchmark Results Surface for M3 Chip in New Macs

Wednesday November 1, 2023 7:53 am PDT by
The first benchmark results for the standard M3 chip surfaced in the Geekbench 6 database today, providing a closer look at the chip's CPU performance improvements. Based on the results so far, the M3 chip has single-core and multi-core scores of around 3,000 and 11,700, respectively. The standard M2 chip has single-core and multi-core scores of around 2,600 and 9,700, respectively, so the...
Read Full Article395 comments
AitTag New Firmware

Apple Releases New Firmware for AirTags

Tuesday October 31, 2023 11:26 am PDT by
Apple today released a new firmware update designed for the AirTag item trackers. The firmware features a build number of 2A61, up from the 2A36 firmware that came out last December. It has been nearly a year since Apple updated the firmware on the AirTags, and there is no word yet on what might be included in the update. Today's firmware release will be rolling out on a staggered basis....
Read Full Article41 comments
maxresdefault

Everything Apple Announced During Monday's 'Scary Fast' Event

Monday October 30, 2023 6:47 pm PDT by
Apple's "Scary Fast" 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time event was over in the blink of an eye, but if you missed it because of the unusual time, we have a quick overview of everything that Apple announced. If you want to watch the video in full, it only lasted a half an hour, because all Apple introduced was the new M3-series chips in MacBook Pro machines and iMacs. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube ...
Read Full Article246 comments
iOS 17

Apple Preparing to Release iOS 17.1.1 Update for iPhone

Thursday November 2, 2023 1:22 pm PDT by
Apple appears to be internally testing an iOS 17.1.1 update for the iPhone, based on evidence of the software in our website's analytics logs this week. iOS 17.1.1 will almost certainly be focused on bug fixes, but it's unclear exactly which issues the update will address. The update could include the same fix for Wi-Fi connectivity issues that Apple rolled out in the first iOS 17.2 beta,...
Read Full Article69 comments
iOS 17

Apple Says iOS 17.2 Will Fix Wi-Fi Connectivity Issues

Monday October 30, 2023 3:30 pm PDT by
The upcoming iOS 17.2 update should fix various Wi-Fi issues that some iPhone users have experienced since iOS 17 was released, according to iClarified. In response to a bug report filed by the website, Apple said the first iOS 17.2 beta released last week addresses Wi-Fi connectivity issues, although the company did not provide any specific details. Some users have complained about slow...
Read Full Article51 comments
M3 Max Chip

M3 Max Chip Around as Fast as M2 Ultra in Early Benchmark Results

Wednesday November 1, 2023 7:27 pm PDT by
The first benchmark results for Apple's M3 Max chip surfaced in the Geekbench 6 database today, providing a look at CPU performance. Based on the "Mac15,9" model identifier shown, the results appear to be for the new 16-inch MacBook Pro. The highest multi-core score for the M3 Max with a 16-core CPU is currently 21,084 as of writing. If this early result is accurate, this means the M3 Max is ...
Read Full Article262 comments
Apple Event October 2023

Apple's Event Was Missing These 4 Announcements

Tuesday October 31, 2023 8:15 am PDT by
At its "Scary Fast" event, Apple announced new 14-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, and 24-inch iMac models with M3 series chips. It was a very quick and tidy 30-minute event, with no other products or surprises revealed. Below, we have listed some rumored products that were not announced at the event. Magic Accessories With USB-C Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple's...
Read Full Article87 comments
new macbook pro image

Apple Announces New 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pro Models With M3 Series Chips

Monday October 30, 2023 5:21 pm PDT by
Apple today announced next-generation 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro personal computers during its "Scary Fast" event. These new computers include the new M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips, which were also announced during the event. Every model of the new lineup features a Liquid Retina XDR display with 20 percent brighter SDR content, a built-in 1080p camera, and a six speaker sound system....
Read Full Article367 comments
m3 imac

Apple Announces New iMac With M3 Chip

Monday October 30, 2023 5:28 pm PDT by
Apple today announced an updated version of the 24-inch iMac featuring the all-new M3 chip. The iMac with M3 is up to 2x faster than the previous iMac, which featured the M1 chip. For those upgrading from an Intel based iMac, Apple says that the new iMac is up to 2.5x faster than previous 27-inch models and 4.5x faster than previous 21.5-inch models. The iMac now supports up to 24GB of...
Read Full Article356 comments