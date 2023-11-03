Best Apple Deals of the Week: Early Black Friday Sales Introduce Discounts on AirPods Pro, M3 MacBook Pro, and More

Early Black Friday deals began in full force this week, and we're recapping the best today. This includes all-time low prices on the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C, Beats Studio Pro, HomePod, MagSafe Duo Charger, brand new M3 MacBook Pros, and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C)

What's the deal? Take $59 off AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C

Take $59 off AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

AirPods are always a sure bet when it comes to Black Friday, and we're already seeing steep markdowns early in November. The AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C have hit $189.99 on Amazon, which is a match of their best-ever price.



M3 MacBook Pro and iMac

What's the deal? Take $200 off M3 MacBook Pro and $100 off M3 iMac

Take $200 off M3 MacBook Pro and $100 off M3 iMac Where can I get it? Adorama

Adorama Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Adorama has some of the first pre-order discounts on the new 14-inch and 16-inch M3 MacBook Pro, as well as the M3 iMac. You will need to be a VIP Rewards member in order to see these deals, which reach $200 off the MacBook Pro and $100 off the iMac.



Beats Studio Pro

What's the deal? Take $150 off Beats Studio Pro

Take $150 off Beats Studio Pro Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

There were quite a few Beats headphones and earbuds sales on Amazon this week, the highlight being the Beats Studio Pro for $199.95, down from $349.95. This is a solid second-best price on the new 2023 headphones.



HomePod

What's the deal? Take $19 off HomePod (Gen 2)

Take $19 off HomePod (Gen 2) Where can I get it? B&H Photo

B&H Photo Where can I find the original deal? Right here

B&H Photo continues to be one of the only retailers to offer the new 2023 HomePod at a discount. It's available for $279.99 in both colors, down from $299.00.



Apple Accessories

What's the deal? Save on MagSafe chargers, AirTag loops, Siri Remote, and more

Save on MagSafe chargers, AirTag loops, Siri Remote, and more Where can I get it? Woot

Woot Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Woot's early Black Friday sale is focusing on Apple accessories like the MagSafe Charger ($29.99), MagSafe Duo Charger ($94.99), Siri Remote with Lightning ($44.99), and more.

We've begun tracking all of the season's best deals in our dedicated Black Friday Roundup, so be sure to bookmark the page and visit it throughout the season as you do your online shopping. Our roundup mainly focuses on Apple products and related tech accessories.