Deals: Amazon's Beats Sales Include New Studio Pro Headphones for $199.95 ($150 Off) and More

Amazon today has the Beats Studio Pro headphones for $199.95 in all four colors, down from $349.99. Although this doesn't beat Prime Day's steeper $179.00 price tag, this is still a solid $150 markdown on the new headphones.

You can get the Beats Studio Pro headphones at this price in Deep Brown, Black, Navy, and Sandstone on Amazon. The headphones come with improved sound quality, voice performance, comfort and durability, and connectivity compared to previous generation Beats.

There are a few other Beats devices on sale as we head into November, starting with the Beats Studio Buds at $99.95, down from $149.95. Amazon has five colors on sale at this price, which is another solid second-best price.

Lastly, the Beats Fit Pro are down to $159.99 in six colors, down from $199.95. These earbuds include the Apple H1 chip, making them easy to pair with iOS devices, and they're built for workouts with flexible wingtips.

