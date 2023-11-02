Woot's New Apple Accessory Sale Has Up to 90% Off iPhone Cases and Best-Ever Price on MagSafe Duo

Woot has kicked off a new Apple accessory blowout sale, offering as much as 90 percent off select first-party Apple accessories. This includes iPhone cases as recent as the iPhone 14 and MagSafe chargers.

All accessories in this sale are in new condition and come with a one year Apple limited warranty (with the exception of the Powerbeats Pro, which have a 90 day Woot limited warranty). Amazon Prime members can get free standard shipping on Woot, and you'll have until November 7 to shop these deals, but they could disappear faster if stock runs out.

During this event, Woot has Apple's MagSafe Duo Charger for $94.99, down from $129.99, which is a match of the all-time low price on the accessory. You'll also find deals on iPhone leather cases, Beats earbuds, Apple Watch bands, AirTag accessories, and more. The steepest discounts are available on older products, like the iPhone 12 mini Leather Sleeve.



