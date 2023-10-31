Get the AirPods Pro 2 With USB-C for Best-Ever Price of $189.99 Thanks to Amazon's $59 Discount
Apple's AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are available for the all-time low price of $189.99 today on Amazon, down from $249.00. This is a match of the previous low price that we tracked during Prime Day earlier in the month.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Amazon is the only retailer offering this record low price as of writing, and there's an estimated delivery window of November 2 through November 5 for most places in the United States. The deal has been automatically applied, so you won't need to clip any coupon.
There are a few minor changes to the AirPods Pro 2 besides the addition of USB-C, including additional dust resistance and support for lossless audio with the Vision Pro headset. Apple doesn't sell the USB-C/MagSafe Charging Case separately, so if you want USB-C support you'll have to purchase a full new set of earbuds.
We're seeing a lot of AirPods-related deals on Amazon as we head into November, including the AirPods 2 for $99.00 ($30 off), AirPods 3 for $149.99 ($19 off), AirPods Pro 2 (Lightning) for $189.00 ($60 off), and the AirPods Max for $479.99 ($69 off).
We've begun tracking all of the season's best deals in our dedicated Black Friday Roundup, so be sure to bookmark the page and visit it throughout the season as you do your online shopping. Our roundup mainly focuses on Apple products and related tech accessories.
