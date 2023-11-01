B&H Photo Kicks Off 'Holiday Head Start' Event With All-Time Lows on MacBook Air, HomePod, and More

B&H Photo today kicked off a "Holiday Head Start" event, discounting a wide variety of products in the run-up to Black Friday later in the month. This includes a few solid deals on Apple's MacBook Pro and MacBook Air line, with a few seeing all-time low prices.

13.6-Inch M2 MacBook Air

Apple's 13.6-inch 256GB M2 MacBook Air is available for $899.00, down from $1,099.00. B&H Photo offers free two-day shipping in the contiguous United States, and has Space Gray, Silver, and Midnight at this price.

This is a match of the all-time low price on the 13.6-inch 256GB M2 MacBook Air, which we previously tracked at Best Buy in October. This sale will expire in two days on Friday, November 3 at 4:45 p.m. Central Time, so if you're interested be sure to visit B&H Photo soon.

B&H Photo also has the 512GB model of the 13.6-inch M2 MacBook Air on sale, available for $1,199.00, down from $1,399.00. Compared to past sales, this is a second-best price and still a solid discount on the 2022 notebook. You can get Space Gray and Silver on sale at this price.



14-Inch M2 MacBook Pro

B&H Photo also has a few discounts on the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro from early 2023, starting at $1,799.00 for the M2 Pro/512GB/16GB RAM 14-inch model, down from $1,999.00. There's also an option for 32GB RAM at $2,199.00, down from $2,399.00.

Other Deals

