Apple Orders OLED Panels for 2024 iPad Models From Samsung and LG Display

Apple has reportedly ordered OLED panels from LG Display and Samsung for its next generation of iPad Pro models, which are widely expected to arrive next year.



Business Korea reports that Apple placed orders for the development of 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch OLED panels from the two display companies, while rival Chinese display maker BOE lost out.



Apple reportedly placed orders for the development of 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch panels for the iPad with Samsung Display and LG Display. BOE was excluded. Korean display makers are planning to produce OLED panels for the iPad at their current sixth-generation (1500mm x 1850mm) line.

According to a separate report from Korea's Economic Daily, Apple has not yet finalized the order volume of OLED displays for iPad Pro, but it may divide the order equally between the two Korean factories mentioned above.

Apple is developing 11.1-inch and 13-inch OLED iPad Pro models that will come out in the first quarter of 2024, according to display analyst Ross Young, who has a good track record for Apple rumors.

It's not entirely clear why the display dimensions are different in the two latest Korean reports, which appear to be citing the same industry sources. Previous reports have indicated Apple plans larger 11.1-inch and 13-inch screen sizes for the OLED ‌iPad Pro‌ models with potentially slimmed-down bezels rather than an overall change in the size of the device.

At the current time, Apple sells a 12.9-inch mini-LED ‌iPad Pro‌ and an 11-inch ‌iPad Pro with a traditional LCD display, as mini-LED has continued to be reserved for the higher-end ‌iPad Pro‌ model. With the 2024 update, Apple could return to feature parity between the two ‌iPad Pro‌ models.

There is also a question mark over the launch timing of Apple's planned new MacBook models with OLED displays. Both of today's reports suggest new OLED 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will arrive in 2026. However, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that a new MacBook Pro with OLED display could be coming in 2025, and this could also be the first touchscreen Mac.

Separately, Young says Apple is readying a 13-inch MacBook Air with OLED display for launch as soon as next year, when the OLED iPad Pro models are expected to arrive. Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also expects the first MacBook with an OLED display to launch next year.