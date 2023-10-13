MacRumors Giveaway: Win a 14-Inch MacBook Pro and Accessories From Plugable

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Plugable to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a 14-inch MacBook Pro and several accessories to go along with it, including the Plugable Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station, the MagSafe-Compatible Plugable USB-C 5-in-1 Hub, and the Plugable 140W USB-C GaN Power Adapter.

Plugable is a well-established company that is best known for its docking stations, but it makes all kinds of adapters, cables, hubs, chargers, and SSDs for Macs, PCs, and other devices. Just this month, Plugable released the aforementioned Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station as its latest dock product, and it has all of the latest technologies that you want for your Mac.

Available for $289.95, the Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station is equipped with a total of 11 ports, including two Thunderbolt 4 ports, 4 10Gb/s USB-A ports (one of which can be used for charging accessories), an SD card slot, audio in/out, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a 2.5GB/s Ethernet port.

There's also a Thunderbolt 4 host port that provides 96W charging, which is enough power even for Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro. Dual 4K 60Hz displays are supported, or a single 8K 30Hz display (M1/M2 Pro/Max chips). The Thunderbolt ports can be used to charge accessories like iPhones and iPads at 15W with power distribution, so if you have two devices charging at 15W, your Mac will get 66W.

If you just need a few extra ports at an affordable price, the $33 USB-C 5-in-1 Hub Designed for MagSafe delivers. You'll need two USB-C ports to plug in this accessory, but it a cutout for the MagSafe port lets you continue to charge with the ‌MagSafe‌ port on Apple's ‌MagSafe‌ MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models.

The 5-in-1 Hub adds two 5Gb/s USB-A ports, a 40Gb/s USB-C port with up to 100W pass-through charging, a combination audio port, and a Gigabit Ethernet port. Up to a 6K 60Hz display is supported.

For charging Apple devices like the MacBook Pro, Plugable has the $50 140W USB-C GaN Power Adapter, which has the right output to fast charge all Apple devices up to the 16-inch MacBook Pro (note that you'll need Apple's ‌MagSafe‌ Cable for the 16-inch model). Because it's using GaN technology and a flip-out plug, this is a compact charger that's ideal for travel, and it's smaller than the power adapter that comes with the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

We have one amazing Plugable prize pack to give away to a MacRumors reader. It includes a 14-inch ‌M2‌ MacBook Pro with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, the Plugable Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station, the 5-in-1 USB-C Hub, and the 140W USB-C GaN Power Adapter. To enter to win, use the widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner(s) and send the prize(s). You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

The contest will run from today (October 13) at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on October 20. The winner will be chosen randomly on or shortly after October 20 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.

