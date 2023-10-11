Apple Shares 1.5-Hour 'Study With Me' Guided Session

by

Apple today shared a new "Study With Me" Mac-focused video on its YouTube channel, providing a 1.5-hour guided study session for Apple device users.


Hosted by Storm Reid, Euphoria actress and University of Southern California student, the video uses the Pomodoro technique for three 25-minute study sessions with three five minute breaks.

90-minute Study With Me video featuring Storm Reid that's designed to keep you focused on studying and away from distractions. Storm uses the Pomodoro technique, with three 25-minute study sessions followed by fun 5-minute breaks that you can follow along with or use as inspiration for your own break time. She studies using the MacBook Air 15", chill lo-fi music to stay focused, and some of her favorite relaxation techniques.

The video has a series of lo-fi songs provided by Platoon Beats, which users can listen to while they work. The video is meant to highlight the 15-inch MacBook Air, which is the machine that Storm is using in the video. Apple promotes the M2 chip, multitasking capabilities, and 18-hour battery life.

Tag: Apple Ads

Top Rated Comments

fel10 Avatar
fel10
31 minutes ago at 09:15 am
I must be getting old cause the whole time im thinking, "Why?".
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hyena.ftw Avatar
hyena.ftw
26 minutes ago at 09:19 am

I must be getting old cause the whole time im thinking, "Why?".
It's a smart advert with a potential of positively impacting someone somewhere. Who knows, maybe there's a person waiting for some new inspiration ideas on how to motivate themselves to learn a new topic, whatever it may be. I'll personally try it out as I completely forgot about the pomodoro technique and lo-fi music genre has its hidden gems too. So, yeah...
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kaulini Avatar
Kaulini
23 minutes ago at 09:22 am


they just cashing in on the background lofi music genre
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GSWForever8 Avatar
GSWForever8
32 minutes ago at 09:14 am
Interesting ad
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Cameront9 Avatar
Cameront9
27 minutes ago at 09:18 am

I must be getting old cause the whole time im thinking, "Why?".
It's a fairly popular Youtube genre.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jimbobb24 Avatar
jimbobb24
26 minutes ago at 09:19 am
Interesting. I don’t know who Pomodoro is but individual preferences will vary. I favored 50 minute then about 7 minute breaks but that was when studying for multiple hours. At that point need a strategy. The most important thing is hide the phone and do not respond to anything on it unless life threatening emergency. Studying with a computer that gets all same notifications and has access to all the time wasters in the internet seems hard but others have more ability to resist temptation. Here I am posting when I have a crazy insane amount of work to do….
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

spring 2022 possible macs

Will Apple Release New Macs Soon? Here's What the Latest Rumors Say

Monday October 9, 2023 4:12 am PDT by
Apple often releases new Macs in the fall, but whether that will happen this year is far from certain. It's the second week of October now, and if Apple plans to launch Macs before the holidays, recent history suggests it will happen this month. Here's what we know so far. It's been over 120 days since Apple released a new Mac, the last being M2 versions of the Mac Pro, Mac Studio, and...
Read Full Article131 comments
15 inch macbook air prime big deal

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: 15-Inch MacBook Air Drops to Record Low Prices at $250 Off

Monday October 9, 2023 6:36 am PDT by
Amazon's October "Prime Big Deal Days" sale event has officially kicked off and one of the best deals you can get is on the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. This notebook is $250 off and at all-time low prices right now. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running....
Read Full Article24 comments
tim cook 2022 iphone 14

Apple CEO Tim Cook Talks the Future of iPhone, Driving an EV, and More in New Interview

Monday October 9, 2023 8:15 am PDT by
Apple CEO Tim Cook has explained why the company releases a new iPhone every year, what the device will be like in the future, what he is personally doing to reduce his carbon footprint, and more in a new interview with Brut. The brief interview, shot at an Apple data center and solar power facility in Denmark, delves mainly into Cook's opinion on various environmental issues such as...
Read Full Article147 comments
OLED iPad Air

OLED iPad Mini and iPad Air Could Follow 2024's iPad Pro

Monday October 9, 2023 8:40 am PDT by
Apple is considering bringing OLED displays to the iPad mini and iPad Air from 2026, according to a report from technology research firm Omdia. In a detailed report forecasting Apple's iPad panel purchasing plans published earlier today, Omdia explains that 2024 will mark the beginning of a transition to OLED in its tablet lineup. The potential transition to OLED on Apple's two mid-range...
Read Full Article49 comments
top stories 7oct2023

Top Stories: iPhone 15 Pro Overheating Fix, Apple Watch Double Tap, and More

Saturday October 7, 2023 6:00 am PDT by
After a few weeks of controversy over potential overheating in the new iPhone 15 Pro models, Apple this week released a software update to help address the issue, which the company says is not the result of the new titanium casing or other thermal design problems. Apple is also continuing work on the next round of more significant software updates led by iOS 17.1, and we're keeping tabs on...
Read Full Article27 comments
maxresdefault

Breakability Test Pits iPhone 15 Pro Max Against Galaxy Z Fold5, Pixel Fold and More

Monday October 9, 2023 12:22 pm PDT by
Device insurance provider Allstate Protection Plans today shared the results of one of its annual device drop tests, and this time around, the company broke some of the most expensive smartphones on the market, including the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The drop and dunk tests included the $1,200 iPhone 15 Pro Max, the $1,200 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, the $1,799 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5, and the $1,799...
Read Full Article114 comments
maxresdefault

'Green Bubbles and Blue Bubbles Want to Be Together' Says Samsung Ad Pushing Apple to Adopt RCS

Monday October 9, 2023 11:32 am PDT by
Samsung today joined Google in attempting to convince Apple to adopt the Rich Communication Services or RCS messaging standard that Google has been pushing. In a short ad that's a riff on Romeo and Juliet, Samsung features two smartphone interfaces texting each other. "Juliet" is the iPhone in the metaphor and her parents (aka Apple) won't allow for the adoption of RCS. "What did green ever...
Read Full Article471 comments