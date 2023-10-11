Apple Shares 1.5-Hour 'Study With Me' Guided Session

Apple today shared a new "Study With Me" Mac-focused video on its YouTube channel, providing a 1.5-hour guided study session for Apple device users.

90-minute Study With Me video featuring Storm Reid that's designed to keep you focused on studying and away from distractions. Storm uses the Pomodoro technique, with three 25-minute study sessions followed by fun 5-minute breaks that you can follow along with or use as inspiration for your own break time. She studies using the MacBook Air 15", chill lo-fi music to stay focused, and some of her favorite relaxation techniques.

The video has a series of lo-fi songs provided by Platoon Beats, which users can listen to while they work. The video is meant to highlight the 15-inch MacBook Air, which is the machine that Storm is using in the video. Apple promotes the M2 chip, multitasking capabilities, and 18-hour battery life.