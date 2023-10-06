Apple Shares 'Shot on iPhone 15 Pro' Ad Featuring Olivia Rodrigo

Apple today shared a new "Shot on iPhone 15 Pro" ad starring singer Olivia Rodrigo on its YouTube channel in Canada. The video provides a brief behind-the-scenes look at a music video that Rodrigo and her team shot entirely on the iPhone 15 Pro.

The music video is for Rodrigo's song "get him back!" from her sophomore album "GUTS," released last month. Apple says the video used iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max camera features such as 4K ProRes video recording at 60 fps and 5× optical zoom.

Rodrigo gained recognition for her lead roles on the Disney Channel show "Bizaardvark" (2016–2019) and the Disney+ series "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" (2019–2022). She shot to stardom in 2021 after releasing her chart-topping debut single "drivers license," and released her debut studio album "SOUR" in the same year.

The music video for "get him back!" was released shortly after Apple's event introducing the iPhone 15 lineup last month.