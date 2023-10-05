Apple Considered Making DuckDuckGo Default Search Engine in Safari Private Browsing Mode

by

Back in 2018, Apple held talks with DuckDuckGo to replace Google as the default search engine in private browsing mode, but ultimately rejected the idea, according to transcripts unsealed by the judge overseeing the US government's antitrust trial against Google in Washington.

duckduckgo
Testifying in closed sessions, DuckDuckGo CEO Gabriel Weinberg said that his company had about 20 meetings and phone calls with Apple executives, including the head of Safari, in 2018 and 2019 about becoming the default search engine for private browsing mode.

According to Bloomberg, Apple did not move forward with the deal because John Giannandrea, who joined Apple as head of search in 2018, assumed that since DuckDuckGo relies on Bing for its search information, it also likely provides Microsoft some user information.

That led Giannandrea to believe that DuckDuckGo's privacy marketing is "somewhat incongruent with the details." In a February 2019 email to other Apple executives, Giannandrea said it was therefore "probably a bad idea" to switch to DuckDuckGo for private browsing in Safari.

If Apple seriously wanted to switch to DuckDuckGo, "I would probably insist on doing a lot more due diligence with DuckDuckGo," he said.

The trial is between the U.S. Department of Justice and Google, with the DoJ pointing toward Google's dominance on Apple devices as evidence that Google has a search engine monopoly. A multi-billion dollar deal between Apple and Google sees that Google is set as the default search engine on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Last week the trial revealed that Microsoft considered selling its Bing search engine to Apple. Had the acquisition happened, Bing would have replaced Google as the default search engine on Apple devices.

Apple's services chief ‌Eddy Cue‌ also had to testify, and he explained why Google is the ‌iPhone‌'s default search engine. "We make Google be the default search engine because we've always thought it was the best," Cue said. He went on to say that Apple has not gone with another search engine provider because there is no "valid alternative."

While Google is the default search engine on Apple devices, users can choose to swap to Yahoo, Bing, DuckDuckGo, or Ecosia as an alternative.

Tags: Google, Apple Privacy, DuckDuckGo

Popular Stories

BMW Logo iPhone 15 Pro

Warning: BMW Wireless Charging May Break iPhone 15's Apple Pay Chip

Sunday October 1, 2023 6:14 am PDT by
If you have an iPhone 15 and drive a BMW, it might be best to avoid charging the device with the vehicle's wireless charging pad for now. Over the past week, some BMW owners have complained that their iPhone 15's NFC chip no longer works after charging the device with their vehicle's wireless charging pad, according to comments shared on the MacRumors Forums and X, formerly known as Twitter. ...
Read Full Article443 comments
Apple Watch Edition Gold 2015

Original Apple Watch is Now Obsolete, Including $17,000 Gold Model

Monday October 2, 2023 9:15 am PDT by
All first-generation Apple Watch models released in 2015 were added to Apple's obsolete products list on September 30, according to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors. As a result, these outdated "Series 0" watches are no longer eligible for repairs or other service at Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Provider locations. The list of obsolete models includes the first-generation...
Read Full Article218 comments
iOS 17

Apple Releases iOS 17.0.3 With Fix for iPhone 15 Pro Overheating

Wednesday October 4, 2023 10:03 am PDT by
Apple today released an iOS 17.0.3 update for the iPhone, with the software coming a week after the launch of iOS 17.0.2. Apple has also released a new version of iPadOS, 17.0.3, for iPad users. The iOS 17.0.3 and iPadOS 17.0.3 updates can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. iOS 17.0.3, which is build 21A360, addresses ...
Read Full Article427 comments
iOS 17

Everything New in iOS 17.1 Beta 2

Tuesday October 3, 2023 3:57 pm PDT by
Apple today released the second beta of an upcoming iOS 17.1 update, and the software further refines some of the new features that were added both in iOS 17 and the initial iOS 17.1 beta. This guide covers everything new in the second iOS 17.1 beta. StandBy Display Options Apple added a new "Display" section to the StandBy section of the Settings app, which houses some new customization ...
Read Full Article79 comments
iOS 17

Apple Preparing iOS 17.0.3, Likely With Bug Fix for iPhone 15 Pro Overheating Issue

Tuesday October 3, 2023 11:42 am PDT by
Three days after Apple said that it would release a software update with a fix for a bug contributing to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max overheating, MacRumors can confirm that Apple is now internally testing iOS 17.0.3. It's unclear when iOS 17.0.3 will be released to the public, but the update will likely be available either later this week or next week. Apple did not provide...
Read Full Article108 comments
Apple Logo Spotlight

Mac Trade-In Changes May Indicate New Model to Launch This Month

Tuesday October 3, 2023 6:30 am PDT by
Apple may be proceeding with plans to release a new Mac model this month, according to potentially related information obtained by MacRumors. Details pertaining to imminent changes to Mac trade-ins provided to MacRumors by a verified source suggest that Apple will likely begin accepting new models for trade-in this month. Similar changes in June coincided with WWDC, when Apple began accepting...
Read Full Article131 comments
iPhone 15 Pro lineup

Apple to Address iPhone 15 Pro Overheating Issue With iOS 17 Update

Saturday September 30, 2023 9:28 am PDT by
Apple plans to release an iOS 17 update to address a bug that may contribute to the reported iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max overheating issue, according to a statement the company shared today with MacRumors and Forbes reporter David Phelan. Apple also says some recent updates to third-party apps have overloaded the system and contributed to the overheating issue. The report notes that...
Read Full Article325 comments
emergency test alert fema wea

U.S. iPhone Users to Receive Emergency Test Alert Today

Tuesday October 3, 2023 1:27 pm PDT by
The United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) are conducting a test of the U.S. emergency alert systems on Wednesday, October 4. Emergency text messages will be set out to cell phones across the United States. The Wireless Emergency Alert test will begin at 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time/11:20 a.m. Pacific Time today, and iPhone owners...
Read Full Article250 comments
Multi Display CarPlay 1

All-New Apple CarPlay Launching Later This Year With These 5 New Features

Friday September 29, 2023 11:29 am PDT by
At WWDC 2022 last year, Apple previewed the next generation of CarPlay, promising deeper integration with vehicle functions like A/C and FM radio, support for multiple displays across the dashboard, personalization options, and more. Apple said the first vehicles with support for the next-generation CarPlay experience would be announced in late 2023, but it has still not shared any additional...
Read Full Article