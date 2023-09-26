Apple's Eddy Cue Explains Why Google is iPhone's Default Search Engine

by

Apple's services chief Eddy Cue today testified in the antitrust trial between the U.S. Department of Justice and Google, answering questions about a deal that sees Google set as the default search engine on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

applegoogle
According to a report from The Verge today, Google pays Apple billions of dollars per year in order for Google to be set as the default search engine on Apple platforms. The exact amount that Google pays Apple has not been publicly disclosed during the trial, as a lot of the testimony in the case has taken place behind closed doors.

Cue reportedly last negotiated the deal between Apple and Google in 2016. When asked why Apple chose Google as its default search engine, Cue said "there wasn't a valid alternative to Google at the time," and he said there still isn't one.

"We make Google be the default search engine because we've always thought it was the best," added Cue. "We pick the best one and let users easily change it."

Cue acknowledged that Apple feels it is more committed to privacy than Google, but argued that the deal between the two companies requires Google to allow users to search without logging in, and said that Apple has built several privacy protections into its Safari web browser in order to ensure that users are safeguarded.

Cue also admitted that Apple does not allow users to change the default search engine during the iPhone's setup process, but he said this decision supports Apple's goal of getting users "up and running as fast as possible."

To change the iPhone's default search engine at any point after setup, users can simply open the Settings app, tap Safari, tap Search Engine, and select one of the available options: Google, Yahoo, Bing, DuckDuckGo, or Ecosia.

The Verge and The New York Times have additional coverage of Cue's testimony.

Tags: Google, Eddy Cue

Top Rated Comments

Razorpit Avatar
Razorpit
25 minutes ago at 12:05 pm
Money.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
coolfactor Avatar
coolfactor
19 minutes ago at 12:11 pm
I've often tried to use DuckDuckGo as my default, but keep going back to Google. The results, especially in a generic private window, are much more accurate. I really wish there was a decent competitor, but Cue is right... Google is still the best for accurate search results.

I use Private browsing for most of my browsing, so generic (not logged in) searches are essential, and Google has it nailed.

With how the Safari team designed the new Profiles feature, you can have some fun with it. I created one called "Broken". ?



Attachment Image
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cableguy84 Avatar
cableguy84
24 minutes ago at 12:07 pm
Google gonna be obsolete soon with AI advancements Apple should start looking elsewhere
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Shasterball Avatar
Shasterball
22 minutes ago at 12:08 pm
The answer is always $$$$$. We aren't stupid, Eddy.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vegetassj4 Avatar
vegetassj4
21 minutes ago at 12:09 pm
Tim Cook was spotted leaving Google's offices right before Cue made the following press release:

"We pick the best one and let users easily change it"



Attachment Image
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jdclifford Avatar
jdclifford
16 minutes ago at 12:15 pm

On my personal devices I have been using DuckDuckGo ever since it first became available as an option. It has been reliable and does the job, never looked back.
Same here. I've used it exclusively since it became available.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 16 Mock Header With Dynamic Island

Skipping the iPhone 15 Pro? Here's What's Rumored for iPhone 16 Pro

Friday September 22, 2023 9:29 am PDT by
Are you skipping the iPhone 15 Pro and waiting another year to upgrade? If so, we already have some iPhone 16 Pro rumors for you. Below, we recap new features rumored for the iPhone 16 Pro models so far:Larger displays: The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be equipped with larger 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively, according to Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain...
Read Full Article198 comments
Apple WWDC23 macOS Sonoma hero

macOS Sonoma Launching This Week With These New Features

Sunday September 24, 2023 12:45 pm PDT by
Apple previously announced that macOS Sonoma will be released this Tuesday, September 26. The free software update includes many new features and changes for the Mac, including the five that we have highlighted below. In addition to these five features, we have shared the full release notes for macOS Sonoma below for a complete overview of everything new. Desktop Widgets macOS Sonoma...
Read Full Article278 comments
Apple Watch Ultra 2 double tap gesture 230912

watchOS 10.1 to Enable Apple Watch's New 'Double Tap' Gesture

Thursday September 21, 2023 12:52 pm PDT by
The new Double Tap gesture for the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 will be enabled starting with watchOS 10.1, according to Marques Brownlee, host of the popular tech-focused YouTube channel MKBHD. The first beta of watchOS 10.1 will likely be available by next week, and Apple announced that the software update will be released next month. Brownlee shared his impressions...
Read Full Article87 comments