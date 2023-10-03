macOS Sonoma 14.1 Features New Warranty Coverage Section in System Settings

The second beta of macOS Sonoma 14.1 seeded to developers today includes a new "Coverage" page in the System Settings app that displays warranty and AppleCare+ coverage for the Mac and select Bluetooth-paired accessories.



The page can be found in the System Settings app under General → Coverage, and it provides an overview of hardware service options and other information.

A similar "Coverage" page already existed on the iPhone and iPad in the Settings app under General → About → Coverage, and now it is on the Mac.

macOS Sonoma 14.1 is currently in beta testing and is expected to be released in late October alongside iOS 17.1 and other software updates.