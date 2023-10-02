Apple Support Account on X No Longer Offers Help From a Human

Apple this week stopped providing human technical assistance via direct messages on X, formerly known as Twitter, in a shift away from social media support.
As of October 1, customers who send a direct message to the @AppleSupport account on X receive an automated reply with links to the Get Support page on Apple's website, and to the Apple Support app for the iPhone and iPad. The account also appears to have stopped offering human replies to posts tagging the @AppleSupport account, but it still provides some automated replies with links to various pages on Apple's website.
The account's description previously said it was "available every day to answer your questions," but that text was removed this week.
The account will continue to share tips, tricks, and helpful information, including videos from the Apple Support channel on YouTube.
MacRumors was first to report that Apple was planning to eliminate paid social media support advisor roles across X, YouTube, and the Apple Support Community website. Apple offered affected employees the opportunity to transition to a phone-based support role in the company, according to sources familiar with the matter.
One of the sources said that human support on the Apple Support Community will continue temporarily amid the transition to phone support. Responses to comments on videos uploaded to the Apple Support channel on YouTube appear to have stopped.
Apple had offered human support on Twitter since 2016. Last year, the social media platform was controversially acquired by billionaire Elon Musk, but it's unclear if that was a factor in Apple's move towards automated support on the website.
At WWDC 2022 last year, Apple previewed the next generation of CarPlay, promising deeper integration with vehicle functions like A/C and FM radio, support for multiple displays across the dashboard, personalization options, and more. Apple said the first vehicles with support for the next-generation CarPlay experience would be announced in late 2023, but it has still not shared any additional...
If you have an iPhone 15 and drive a BMW, it might be best to avoid charging the device with the vehicle's wireless charging pad for now. Over the past week, some BMW owners have complained that their iPhone 15's NFC chip no longer works after charging the device with their vehicle's wireless charging pad, according to comments shared on the MacRumors Forums and X, formerly known as Twitter. ...
Apple plans to release an iOS 17 update to address a bug that may contribute to the reported iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max overheating issue, according to a statement the company shared today with MacRumors and Forbes reporter David Phelan. Apple also says some recent updates to third-party apps have overloaded the system and contributed to the overheating issue. The report notes that...
Significant changes are expected to arrive with Apple's fourth-generation iPhone SE, in terms of both design and hardware, MacRumors has learned. The iPhone SE 4, known internally under the codename Ghost, is expected to receive a new design derived almost entirely from the base model iPhone 14. According to our sources, the iPhone SE 4 will use a modified version of the iPhone 14 chassis...
MacRumors has obtained preliminary information on the weights and dimensions planned for the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The information corroborates previous reports suggesting that the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max will feature larger displays. iPhone 16 and 16 Plus Current information suggests that the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will maintain the same...
CarPlay is not working as expected for some iPhone 15 users, an issue that is likely linked to the transition to USB-C. There are multiple complaints from MacRumors readers and Reddit users who are unable to get CarPlay to work with their new devices. Cable type and available port options are a common theme in the CarPlay reports, with many of the functionality problems linked to USB-A to...
Wednesday September 27, 2023 1:57 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Just a week after releasing iOS 17, Apple has seeded the first beta of iOS 17.1 to developers. iOS 17.1 adds some features that Apple promised were coming to iOS 17 in the future, plus it refines and improves some existing features. This guide covers everything new in the first iOS 17.1 beta. Apple Music Favorites You can favorite songs, albums, playlists, and artists in the iOS 17.1...
Top Rated Comments
[MEDIA=twitter]1708654179441430820[/MEDIA]