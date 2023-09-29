Apple CEO Tim Cook on Using Vision Pro: 'It's an Aha Moment'
Apple CEO Tim Cook said in an interview with The Independent that the upcoming Vision Pro is part of his nightly routine, and that it has convinced him that spatial computing is the future. He described using the Vision Pro as an industry-defining "aha" moment.
"There are huge differences in how people look at it, depending on if they've read about it or actually tried it," said Cook. "I believe even more about how profound spatial computing is. When you've tried it, it's an aha moment, and you only have a few of those in a lifetime."
While analysts don't expect the Vision Pro headset to sell well during its first year of availability, and have expressed skepticism about Apple's ability to bring costs down, Cook remains positive about the headset's future impact.
Cook has been in Europe to meet with app developers, and he said that so far, Apple is seeing "some incredible work." He went on to explain that there's "so much [developer] excitement out there" over the headset, which is set to come out in 2024.
The headset will have a gaming focus, and Apple is solidifying its reputation for gaming with the iPhone 15 Pro models. There's an A17 Pro in the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max that allows for console-quality gaming, and Apple is working with developers to bring console games to the device. Cook said that Apple is "very serious" about gaming and that it is "not a hobby" for the company. "We're putting all of ourselves out there," he said.
Cook's full interview, which also includes some tidbits about apps being created for Vision Pro, can be read at The Independent.
