Apple Reveals New iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus Color Options: Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue, and Black

Apple's just-announced iPhone 15 and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus introduce five new color options: A light pink shade, yellow, blue, green, and black.



The ‌iPhone 15‌ features an aerospace-grade aluminum enclosure, and color built into the foundation of the back glass itself. Apple used an optimized custom dual-ion exchange process for this new material, and polished it with nano-crystalline particles. It then etched it with a textured matte finish.

‌iPhone 15‌ has a 6.1-inch display, while the ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus has a 6.7-inch display. Both devices now feature a frosted rear glass panel and a 48-megapixel main camera lens.

‌iPhone 15‌ starts at $799 for 128GB and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus starts at $899 for 128GB, with 256GB and 512GB models also available. US carriers are offering up to $800 off with trade-in. Pre-orders for the new ‌‌iPhone 15‌‌ models open on Friday, September 15, and will begin shipping on Friday, September 22.

More to follow...