Apple Releases iOS 17.0.2 and iPadOS 17.0.2 for All iPhones and iPads
Apple today released iOS 17.0.2 and iPadOS 17.0.2 updates, with the software coming five days after the releases of iOS 17.0.1 and iPadOS 17.0.1.
Today's iOS 17.0.2 and iPadOS 17.0.2 updates arrive as build 21A351 and can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.
Note that iOS 17.0.2 was previously made available for iPhone 15 owners, and those who purchased an iPhone 15 were prompted to install the update during the iPhone setup process.
Apple has now made iOS 17.0.2 available for all iPhones compatible with iOS 17 instead of limiting it to the iPhone 15, but iPhone 15 users already have the software and will not see the update.
According to Apple's release notes, iOS 17.0.2 fixes an issue that could prevent transferring data directly from another iPhone during setup, an issue that affected the iPhone 15 models. The iPad release notes are the same, but mention transferring from another iPad.
Top Rated Comments
High state of charge and elevated temps are deleterious for battery health
very interesting indeed.
Oh wait, it didn't exist yet while they were testing it.