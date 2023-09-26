Apple Releases iOS 17.0.2 and iPadOS 17.0.2 for All iPhones and iPads

by

Apple today released iOS 17.0.2 and iPadOS 17.0.2 updates, with the software coming five days after the releases of iOS 17.0.1 and iPadOS 17.0.1.

iOS 17
Today's iOS 17.0.2 and iPadOS 17.0.2 updates arrive as build 21A351 and can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

Note that iOS 17.0.2 was previously made available for iPhone 15 owners, and those who purchased an ‌iPhone 15‌ were prompted to install the update during the iPhone setup process.

Apple has now made iOS 17.0.2 available for all iPhones compatible with iOS 17 instead of limiting it to the ‌iPhone 15‌, but ‌iPhone 15‌ users already have the software and will not see the update.

According to Apple's release notes, iOS 17.0.2 fixes an issue that could prevent transferring data directly from another ‌iPhone‌ during setup, an issue that affected the ‌iPhone 15‌ models. The iPad release notes are the same, but mention transferring from another ‌iPad‌.

Related Roundups: iOS 17, iPadOS 17
Related Forums: iOS 17, iPadOS 17

Top Rated Comments

t0rqx Avatar
t0rqx
13 minutes ago at 12:48 pm
The performance cap update for all those hot 15's.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Fuzzball84 Avatar
Fuzzball84
10 minutes ago at 12:51 pm

The performance cap update for all those hot 15's.
Maybe the reason the iPhone Pro 15s got the stop charging at 80 percent capacity is precisely because of them running a little hot…

High state of charge and elevated temps are deleterious for battery health


very interesting indeed.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Hairball Avatar
Hairball
9 minutes ago at 12:52 pm
When will they fix the Apple Watch weather app issue?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ProfessionalFan Avatar
ProfessionalFan
6 minutes ago at 12:55 pm

Having all these hot fixes straight after the official release. Points to deficiencies in there beta testing program I feel?
Yeah those beta testers should have reported issues with setting up the iPhone 15.

Oh wait, it didn't exist yet while they were testing it.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
k1121j Avatar
k1121j
5 minutes ago at 12:56 pm

When will they fix the Apple Watch weather app issue?
With the next watch that comes out.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 16 Mock Header With Dynamic Island

Skipping the iPhone 15 Pro? Here's What's Rumored for iPhone 16 Pro

Friday September 22, 2023 9:29 am PDT by
Are you skipping the iPhone 15 Pro and waiting another year to upgrade? If so, we already have some iPhone 16 Pro rumors for you. Below, we recap new features rumored for the iPhone 16 Pro models so far:Larger displays: The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be equipped with larger 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively, according to Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain...
Read Full Article198 comments
Apple WWDC23 macOS Sonoma hero

macOS Sonoma Launching This Week With These New Features

Sunday September 24, 2023 12:45 pm PDT by
Apple previously announced that macOS Sonoma will be released this Tuesday, September 26. The free software update includes many new features and changes for the Mac, including the five that we have highlighted below. In addition to these five features, we have shared the full release notes for macOS Sonoma below for a complete overview of everything new. Desktop Widgets macOS Sonoma...
Read Full Article278 comments
Apple Watch Ultra 2 double tap gesture 230912

watchOS 10.1 to Enable Apple Watch's New 'Double Tap' Gesture

Thursday September 21, 2023 12:52 pm PDT by
The new Double Tap gesture for the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 will be enabled starting with watchOS 10.1, according to Marques Brownlee, host of the popular tech-focused YouTube channel MKBHD. The first beta of watchOS 10.1 will likely be available by next week, and Apple announced that the software update will be released next month. Brownlee shared his impressions...
Read Full Article87 comments