Apple Releases iOS 17.0.1 and iPadOS 17.0.1 With Bug Fixes

Apple today released iOS 17.0.1 and iPadOS 17.0.1 updates for the iPhone and the iPad, adding bug fixes to the new software. The iOS 17.0.1 and iPadOS 17.0.1 updates come just a few days after Apple launched iOS 17 and iPadOS 17.



The software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

According to Apple's release notes for the ‌iPhone‌, the update provides bug fixes and important security updates for iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models.

Apple's security support document confirms that the update addresses several security vulnerabilities that may have been actively exploited against versions of iOS before iOS 16.7.

Apple has also released iOS 16.7 for those who have not yet updated to iOS 17, or those who are unable to update.