Skipping the iPhone 15 Pro? Here's What's Rumored for iPhone 16 Pro

by

Are you skipping the iPhone 15 Pro and waiting another year to upgrade? If so, we already have some iPhone 16 Pro rumors for you.

iPhone 16 Mock Header With Dynamic Island
Below, we recap new features rumored for the iPhone 16 Pro models so far:

  • Larger displays: The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be equipped with larger 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively, according to Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants. The devices are expected to have taller aspect ratios as part of this change. By comparison, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, respectively.
  • 48-megapixel Ultra Wide lens: The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature an upgraded 48-megapixel Ultra Wide camera lens for higher-resolution photos with more detail when shooting in 0.5× mode, according to Jeff Pu, a tech analyst at Hong Kong investment firm Haitong International Securities.
  • Wi-Fi 7 support: The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will also support Wi-Fi 7, according to Pu. This would enable the devices to send and receive data over the 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands simultaneously, resulting in faster Wi-Fi speeds, lower latency, and more reliable connectivity. Wi-Fi 7 is expected to offer peak data transfer speeds of over 40 Gbps, a 4× increase over Wi-Fi 6E.
  • 5x optical zoom on Pro model: The iPhone 15 Pro Max's tetraprism lens system with 5x optical zoom will expand to both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, according to supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

iPhone 16 Pro models should launch in September 2024, so there is still plenty of time to go, and additional details will surface over the coming months.

