Philips Hue Bridge Matter Support Update Now Available

Matter support is now being rolled out to Philips Hue Bridge owners via a software update, according to the company, enabling the smart home system's interoperability with third-party lights.

philips hue matter
Matter is a connectivity standard that enables smart home accessories to work together seamlessly across multiple platforms, including Apple's HomeKit, Amazon's Alexa, Google's Home, and others. For households with multiple smart home platforms or different smartphone brands, it means the Matter lights can be controlled from any device.

For Hue Bridge owners who control only Philips Hue lights via Apple's Home app or the Hue app, nothing changes. For Android and iPhone users who own third-party lights with Matter support, they will now be able to set up and control these accessories via the Hue Bridge, provided they own a Matter border router, such as an Apple TV 4K, ‌Apple TV‌ HD (fourth generation), Apple HomePod, or HomePod mini.

Pairing codes for Matter-compatible accessories can be requested in the Hue app by tapping the plus button in the Settings -> Smart Home screen.

When Matter was officially launched in November 2022, Philips Hue declared itself a supporter of the new smart home standard. At the time, parent company Signify said a software update that would bring compatibility to its Philips Hue lineup would be available to all users in the first quarter of 2023, but the update was delayed.

Apple added support for Matter on the ‌iPhone‌, iPad, and ‌Apple TV‌ with iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16, and tvOS 16.1 last year, with a ‌HomePod‌ or ‌Apple TV‌ required to control Matter accessories in the Home app or with Siri.

